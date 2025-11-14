Frontman of Iconic 80s Rock Band Ready To Hang up His “Skintight Jeans” With Retirement Announcement

For nearly six decades, David Coverdale explored his love for music when he helped form the hard rock band Whitesnake. He even went on to become the lead singer for Deep Purple. Just a few of his hit songs included “Here I Go Again” and “Is This Love.” Thanks to his love for rock music, he was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame alongside Deep Purple in 2016. With a career full of iconic moments, unforgettable nights, and timeless friendships, Coverdale announced his retirement.

Videos by American Songwriter

Posting a video on YouTube, Coverdale appeared all smiles as he addressed fans of Deep Purple, Whitesnake, and even his solo career. “After 50 years-plus of an incredible journey with you — with Deep Purple, with Whitesnake, Jimmy Page — the last few years it has been very evident to me that it’s time really for me to hang up my rock ‘n’ roll platform shoes and my skintight jeans.”

[RELATED: David Coverdale to Commemorate 50th Anniversary of Deep Purple Debut]

David Coverdale Remembers The Family, Friends, And Fans

Not wanting to wait until his body made the decision for him, Coverdale joked about his health, adding, “And as you can see, we’ve taken care of the lion’s wig. But it’s time for me to call it a day. I love you dearly.”

With Coverdale’s career officially coming to an end, the singer also took a moment to thank every person who made his dream a reality. Knowing how hard his team worked year after year, he declared, “I thank everyone who’s assisted and supported me on this incredible journey: all the musicians, the crew, the fans, the family. It’s amazing. But it really is time for me to just enjoy my retirement, and I hope you can appreciate that.”

Climbing above 318,000 views, fans filled the comment section with love and thanks for the mark he left on hard rock. “Well deserved retirement. You’ve made music that has been part of the soundtrack of our lives. Thank you!” Another person added, “Whitesnake was a big part of my youth in the 80’s. Thanks for all the memories.”

With his touring days behind him, Coverdale steps into retirement knowing his place among rock’s greats is already cemented.

(Photo by Nicholas Hunt/FilmMagic)