Aiden Ross at a “Loss for Words” After Winning Season 28 of ‘The Voice’

On Tuesday, Aiden Ross stood alongside Ralph Edwards as Carson Daly announced the winner of The Voice. Having survived each round of the competition, Ross hoped to bring himself and Niall Horan a win. With fans cheering him on, Ross became the winner of season 28. A surreal moment for the singer, he now held a $100,000 cash prize and a record contract. But while his career in music had just started, the singer was at a “loss for words” when trying to cope with his victory.

Videos by American Songwriter

Although it was his dream to win The Voice, Ross was visibly shocked when Daly called his name. And the moments that followed were nothing short of a whirlwind. With Reba McEntire, Snoop Dogg, Michael Bublé, and Horan congratulating him, confetti rained down from the ceiling.

Sharing a collage of pictures on his Instagram page, Ross described his emotions surrounding The Voice. “I’m at a loss for words. Thank you from the bottom of my heart! I am filled with so much joy and gratitude. I’ve had the time of my life performing for you all this season, and I am beyond honored to be the Season 28 winner of The Voice.”

[RELATED: Beloved ‘The Voice’ Coach Will Not Return to the Show Next Year—and Possibly Forever]

Aiden Ross Promises His Win On ‘The Voice’ Was Just The Beginning

While promising a cash prize and record contract, Ross walked away with more than he thought. “I’ve grown so much as an individual and an artist, met some of my best friends, and learned from the very best in the industry.”

With the future bright for Ross, fans now wait to see what comes of the singer. And while anything can happen, it is only a matter of time before he releases his debut album. Ready to leave his mark on the music industry, Ross concluded, “Thank you for following my journey… This is just the beginning.”

As for The Voice, the competition will return with season 29’s “Battle of Champions.” Bringing back Adam Levine, John Legend, and Kelly Clarkson, CeeLo Green will also return, but only as a special Knockout judge.

Don’t miss the new season of The Voice, premiering in February 2026 on NBC. For those who might have missed the season 28 finale, episodes can be watched on Peacock.

(Photo by: Trae Patton/NBC via Getty Images)