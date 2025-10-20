4 Grunge Songs From 1994 That I Still Obsessively Listen To

The majority of the 1990s was packed with amazing music in the grunge genre. There was no other time quite like it for alternative rock. But, to me, there’s something particularly special about a few grunge songs that came out in 1994, specifically. Let’s take a look at a couple of my personal favorites. You might just love these songs, too.

“Black Hole Sun” by Soundgarden

Well, I couldn’t leave this gem off this list of amazing grunge songs from 1994. It’s a memorable classic, and I hear it on classic rock radio all the time, even today.

This psychedelia-soaked grunge tune dropped in 1994 and is one of many amazing songs from the band’s fourth album, Superunknown. “Black Hole Sun” peaked at No. 1 on the Billboard Mainstream Rock chart in the US.

“Jennifer’s Body” by Hole

The entirety of Hole’s Live Through This makes it to my personal rotation very often, but there’s something about the single “Jennifer’s Body” that just keeps me interested in it. The lyrics are rough, to say the least; the song is about a woman who is kidnapped, murdered, and dismembered. But the narrative is a poetic look at violence against women through lyricism that also brings to mind the objectification of women’s bodies in general. It’s wickedly written but also wickedly smart; a lot of the pop-leaning grunge tunes on Live Through This have a similar vibe.

“Machinehead” by Bush

Bush rarely makes it to grunge songs lists, namely because so many diehard fans believe they are firmly post-grunge and not actually grunge. I disagree, particularly when it comes to the Sixteen Stone single, “Machinehead”. This is your standard grunge fare, no matter how you spin it. And it’s a great song that vibed with listeners at the time, considering it made it to No. 4 on multiple US rock charts.

“Miss World” by Hole

Yes, another Hole track from Live Through This makes it to this list of amazing grunge songs from 1994. Sue me! I picked “Miss World” because I listen to it constantly, and I also think it’s the best song on the album. It’s an anthemic piece of work that fully embodies the energy and themes in the album, and a lot of people who were dealing with poor self-image and drug abuse at the time resonated with the song’s lyrics. Personally, I’m still surprised this single didn’t rank higher on the charts.

