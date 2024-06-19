4 Modern-Day Songs That Sound Like The Beatles

The Beatles are one of the most globally popular bands, and they’ve held that title for decades. Their ability to experiment with genre, lyrics, and musicality through their career as a four-piece band has kept them in the hearts of music lovers for a long time. Even now, with Paul McCartney working solo, fans still flock to his shows for a glimpse of one of the famous Beatles—not to mention that he’s still got it as far as making music goes.

However, if you’re looking for that Beatles flair in a contemporary artist, we’ve got a list for that here. Now, we’ll break that list down even further and give all you Beatles fans four modern songs that manage to capture the uniqueness of the Liverpudlians.

Dr. Dog – “Where’d All the Time Go?”

One of Dr. Dog’s most well-known songs and featured on their 2010 album Shame, Shame, “Where’d All the Time Go?” sounds like something from the Sgt. Pepper days. That opening wobbly phrase hits somewhere between “Lucy In The Sky With Diamonds” and “Within You Without You.” The higher register vocals and harmonies lend themselves to a Beatles comparison, and while not every Dr. Dog song can be successfully compared, they do have a certain essence that echoes the Beatles in some instances. “Where’d All the Time Go?” is one such instance, leaning into more of a psychedelic edge right from the beginning.

The Lemon Twigs – “I Wanna Prove to You”

“I Wanna Prove to You” features airy vocals, a steady drumbeat, and plenty of snare, lending itself to comparison with songs from The White Album. The song also uses tempo in a similar way to tracks like “Happiness is a Warm Gun” and “I’m So Tired.” The D’Addario brothers, Brian and Michael, employ harmonies and simplistic vocal stylings similar to the stylings of John Lennon and Paul McCartney when they sang together. Lyrically, “I Wanna Prove to You” is a yearning love song that asks, Why won’t you love me? which is a topic the Beatles covered endlessly.

Tame Impala – “Feels Like We Only Go Backwards”

Tame Impala might seem like an interesting choice to compare with the Beatles, but it’s actually not far off if you really take the time to listen. The sound is definitely more synth-heavy, which sets Tame Impala apart from the Beatles, but the vocal stylings and steady beat work together to emulate the Beatles’ dreamier songs. Imagine Abbey Road‘s “Because” or “Here Comes the Sun” but with synth and you’ve got Tame Impala’s “Feels Like We Only Go Backwards.”

Miles Kane – “Out of Control”

Miles Kane’s 2013 track “Out of Control” feels Beatles-esque both sonically and lyrically. Kane’s solo work definitely has Arctic Monkeys vibes, as he was also in The Last Shadow Puppets with Alex Turner. In turn, Arctic Monkeys exhibit Beatles tendencies, but lean further into the obscure, baroque rock and roll side of things. That being said, Kane’s solo vocals work well for his predominantly piano-and-drum with a hint of electric guitar musical style. Think early 1960s Beatles with a moodier flair. Generally, “Out of Control” has a similar vibe to “I Saw Her Standing There,” “You Really Got a Hold On Me,” and “I Feel Fine” from the Beatles’ early work.

