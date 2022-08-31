4 New Songs to Listen to Today: “Captain” Kirk Douglas, The Head and the Heart, Five For Fighting and Son Little

Music can make your day.

One song playing at the right moment, perhaps with the right cup of coffee in your favorite mug, the sun coming through the window, can really make life worth living.

We here at American Songwriter think that songs are the oxygen for your spiritual lungs.

To that end, we wanted to share four new works of music to brighten your day and share the good word of composition. So, with that in mind, here are four songs for you today.

1. “We Can Be One” by “Captain” Kirk Douglas

The shredding lead guitar player of the legendary group The Roots, “Captain” Kirk Douglas, released his latest single this week. The rhythmic, propulsive track also portends his forthcoming new full-length solo LP, which is reportedly due out “very soon.” Check out the new soul-shaking single from the Grammy Award-winning artist here below.

2. “Blood On My Hands” by Five For Fighting

The acclaimed songwriter and performer released a new music video for his pointed track, “Blood On My Hands,” highlighting the U.S. withdrawal from Afghanistan in 2021, which, the artist argues, left many in peril in the war-torn country from local citizens to American troops. “One year after our withdrawal from Afghanistan the consequences are catastrophic and devastating,” says FFF’s John Ondrasik. Check out the new video here below. (Warning: Graphic images are presented in the music video.)

3. “inside out” by Son Little

Son Little is one of the best songwriters working today. He’s honest, unique, thorough, and subtly elaborate. His voice slinks in through the spheres and suddenly he’s inside your soul, telling you the lay of the land. Check out his newest single “inside out” from his new album out later this month.

4. “Don’t Show Your Weakness” by The Head and the Heart

Everyone’s favorite harmony-driven group The Head and the Heart released their latest music video for the single, “Don’t Show Your Weakness.” The video is visually captivating, the song rich with rhythms, jangly guitars, and vocal prowess. Check out the new offering from the Pacific Northwest-born stalwarts here below.

The Head and the Heart Featured Photo (Photo Credit: Shervin Lainez/Warner Records Press)