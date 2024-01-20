New Song Saturday: Hear Tracks From Khruangbin, Andra Day, Jacob Collier, Five for Fighting, and More

Music can make your day. One song playing at the right moment—perhaps with the right cup of coffee in your favorite mug, and the sun coming through the window—can really make life worth living. We here at American Songwriter think that songs are the oxygen for your spiritual lungs.

Videos by American Songwriter

To that end, we are sharing four new songs to brighten your day and share the good word of sonic composition. So check out these tracks from artists like Khruangbin, Jacob Collier, Kim Gordon, Five for Fighting, and more.

“Where Do We Go,” Andra Day

Andra Day, who is slated to sing “Lift Every Voice and Sing” (also referred to as the “Black national anthem”) at the upcoming Super Bowl, announced this week her newest album, Cassandra, will be released later this spring. With that news, Day shared her latest single, “Where Do We Go.” Check out the delightful slow jam here below.

“Meant to Be,” Wilco

This week, standout Americana band Wilco shared their latest music video for the single “Meant to Be,” from the band’s latest album Cousin. The video highlights longtime Chicago roller skating venue The Rink, which is the birthplace of the laid-back “JB skating” technique. Check out the lovely offering here below.

“A Love International,” Khruangbin

Breakout band Khruangbin announced this week their forthcoming album A La Sala (Spanish for To the Room) will drop on April 5. With the news, the band shared the lead single, “A Love International.” Check out the the soulful, rhythmic track and the accompanying music video here below.

“Bye Bye,” Kim Gordon

Kim Gordon, known for her work in Sonic Youth, announced her new solo album The Collective is set to be released on March 8. Her latest single, “Bye Bye,” is a spoken-word, nightmarish wonder. Check it out here below.

“OK,” Five for Fighting

Grammy-nominated artist John Ondrasik (aka Five for Fighting) shared his latest song this week, “OK,” another in a recent string of thoughtful, politically minded offerings. With a brilliant, breaking voice, the artist presents the world as he sees it—in disarray. Check out the affecting song here below.

“Mi Corazón,” Jacob Collier

Standout multi-instrumentalist Jacob Collier shared his newest single this week from his star-studded forthcoming album, Djesse Vol. 4, which is set to release on February 29. The five-time Grammy winner’s new track features Colombian superstar artist Camilo. Check it out here below.

“Shallow by Shallow,” The Veldt

Beloved shoegaze band The Veldt this week shared their newest single and music video from their album, Illuminated 1989. That record was meant to be their debut LP but was shelved until recently. Check out the stirring offering from the group here below.

“Igual Que un Ángel,” Kali Uchis

Kali Uchis this week shared her latest single, “Igual Que un Ángel,” from her new Spanish-language album Orquídeas. The new record is out now but check out the new music video from the standout bilingual artist here below.

“Massamba Afundance,” Jafari Massamba Unit

The joint project of drummer Karriem Riggins and and DJ/producer Madlib just unveiled their latest energetic, hip-shaking single, “Massamba Afundance.” Check out the genre-fusing, cerebral and elegant new track from the two here below.

“Slopes,” 1999 Write The Future

The music collective 1999 Write The Future this week released the new single “Slopes,” featuring rappers Warren Hue and Offset (of the group Migos). The new offering comes ahead of a new album from the collective due out later this year. Check it out here below.

“So Am I,” TR3

Guitarist Tim Reynolds and his group TR3 this week released their new album Watch It, which features the new song and accompanying music video “So Am I.” Check out the latest from the Grammy nominee and longtime Dave Matthews Band collaborator here below.

“Put Your Hand Up,” The Bacon Brothers

The Bacon Brothers (featuring actor Kevin Bacon) shared their latest single this week, “Put Your Hands Up.” The single comes ahead of the band’s new album, Ballad Of The Brothers, which drops April 19. Check out the new offering from the duo here below.

“Do It for The Bay,” Saweetie and P-Lo

As the San Francisco 49ers get ready to take the field in this weekend’s pro football playoffs, Bay Area artists Saweetie and P-Lo have released their newest track, “Do It for The Bay,” which was developed in partnership with the NFL team. Check out the new hard-hitting work here below.

“Wassam Baby,” Rob49 & Lil Wayne

Rob49’s latest single, “Wassam Baby,” features a surprise visit from fellow New Orleans rapper Lil Wayne. The dripping, percussive track features two lyricists who could turn a dark room aflame. Check it out here below.

Photo by Noam Galai/Getty Images