4 Non-Country Collaborations Featuring Chris Stapleton

Chris Stapleton may be one of the leading men in country music, but he never limited himself to one genre alone. Along with his expanding collection of collaborations with George Strait, Kenny Chesney, Luke Bryan, Brad Paisley, Dierks Bentley, and dozens more artists within country music, Stapleton has also crossed several other genres throughout his career.

Outside of country music, Stapleton has also collaborated with Adele, Santana, Justin Timberlake, Kelly Clarkson, Ed Sheeran, and Carly Pearce, among other artists.

Here’s a look at four non-country collaborations where Stapleton served as co-writer and featured artist.

1. “Say Something,” Justin Timberlake, featuring Chris Stapleton (2018)

Written by Chris Stapleton, Justin Timberlake, Timbaland, Nate Hills, and Larrance Dopson

Stapleton showed off his more R&B side on Justin Timberlake‘s “Say Something.” Featured on Timberlake’s 2018 album Man of the Woods, the single peaked at No. 9 on the Billboard Hot 100. Stapleton also co-wrote two more tracks on the Timberlake album: “Morning Light,” featuring Alicia Keys, and “The Hard Stuff.”

Everybody says, “say something”

Say something, say something

Then say something, say something, then say something

I don’t wanna get caught up in the rhythm of it

But I can’t help myself, no, I can’t help myself, no, no

Caught up in the middle of it

No, I can’t help myself, no, I can’t help myself, no, no, no

Caught up in the rhythm of it

2. “Blow,” Ed Sheeran, Bruno Mars, and Chris Stapleton (2019)

Written by Chris Stapleton, Ed Sheeran, Bruno Mars, Brody Brown, Frank Rogers, J.T. Cure, Bard McNamee, Gregory McKee

Who knew Stapleton would fit within some ’70s-grooved rock? Stapleton more than owned the tri-collaboration with Ed Sheeran and Bruno Mars on “Blow.” Featured on Sheeran’s No. 6 Collaborations Project, “Blow” even hit No. 3 on the Billboard Hot Rock & Alternative Songs chart.

Supernatural woman, supernatural freak

Don’t know what you’re doin’, got me feelin’ weak

Oh, I wanna call you fever, baby, you can set a fire on me

Hot damn, pop it like a pistol, mama

You got me down on my knees, begging please



I’m comin’, baby

I’m gunnin’ for you, yeah

Locked, loaded, shoot my shot tonight

I’m comin’, baby

I’m gunnin’ for you

Pull my trigger, let me blow your mind

3. “Joy” Santana, featuring Chris Stapleton (2021)

Written by Chris Stapleton and Carlos Santana

When working out the song “Joy” for his 2021 album Blessings and Miracles, Santana recited a more biblical verse to Stapleton: Surely He will cover me with His feathers under His wings ’til I rest, flying on the wings of angels. The words stuck with Stapleton and helped him write the lyrics.

Eventually, the two penned a song of hope, combined with soulful, Latin and reggae grooves and filled with Santana’s smooth guitars, and Stapleton’s six-string.

“He took the components of our conversation and he put in reggae, a gospel choir, and country, but for me, it’s a celebration,” Santana told American Songwriter. “I want life to be a celebration. People say, ‘What are you celebrating?’ We need to validate and celebrate the life that makes the molecules stay together, making wishes come true. We created this album to remind people you must take time to validate, celebrate, [and] activate your divine divinity.”

All I was afraid of

Bringing me down

All the walls around love

Falling to the ground

Joy, rolling like the thunder rumbles

Time to let the teardrops tumble

Listen to the hatred crumble

Now that I have joy, flying on the wings of angels

Rattling the chains untangled

I see me from a different angle

Now I have joy

4. “Just Say I’m Sorry,” P!nk, featuring Chris Stapleton (2023)

Written by Chris Stapleton and Alecia Moore (P!nk)

P!nk‘s 2023 album Trustfall wasn’t her first go-around with Chris Stapleton. The two initially worked on P!nk’s 2019 album Hurts 2B Human with Stapleton’s guest vocals on the track “Love Me Anyway.” There was an obvious magnetic pull bringing both together to collaborate once again on the apologetic ballad Trustfall single “Just Say I’m Sorry.”

Just say I’m sorry

It’s not the hardest thing to do

Just say you’re wrong sometimes

And I’d believe you

‘Cause I love you

Just say I’m sorry

Everybody wants to be

The one who’s right

Everybody wants the last word

To end the fight

Every day is a new day

With a chance to choose

Sometimes the way you win

Is to say you lose

