4 Novelty Hits From the 1980s That Might Confuse Fans Today

We’re guessing that novelty songs can be confusing for anybody who didn’t grow up in the era in which they were released. Without the context of what was going on in the world at the time, some of those songs likely make little to no sense. We’re looking back to the 80s, which is a tricky decade to understand as a whole for those who didn’t live through it. These four novelty hits from the 80s might baffle present-day audiences.

“Stars On 45” by Stars On 45

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These days, if you want to hear a Beatles song, you can simply call one up on your music streaming service of choice and be listening to it within seconds. But back in 1981, you didn’t have that kind of convenience. This can help explain how a bunch of Dutch producers were able to push a medley of Fab Four songs, done by soundalikes, all the way to the top of the charts. The four-on-the-floor disco beat made it perfect for clubs, which helped its success. This actually started a mini-craze of these medleys. The Beach Boys even did their own authorized version, trying to capitalize. As if this one weren’t bizarre enough, the addition of a couple non-Beatles tracks at the start of the mix only confuses matters.

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“Take Off” by Bon & Doug McKenzie with Geddy Lee

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It’s interesting that this song made it as high as it did (No. 16) in the US. The fictional McKenzie Brothers were a staple of the Canadian comedy sketch show SCTV, which never really gained much traction in America. But the brothers (played by Rick Moranis and Dave Thomas) did get a major boost when they snagged Geddy Lee of Rush to sing the hook for “Take Off”, which appears on the album The Great White North. The pair’s good-natured banter, using their heavily exaggerated Canadian accents, fills out most of the record. Weirdly enough, this song hit bigger in the US than any of Rush’s singles. In other words, the $10 fee Lee received for appearing (according to the song) was totally worth it.

“Pac-Man Fever” by Buckner & Garcia

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Modern gamers must look at Pac-Man as an incredibly quaint, primitive form of entertainment. But it’s hard to describe just how ubiquitous the game was when it hit its peak in the early 80s, not just in arcades but also in pop culture. Jerry Buckner and Gary Garcia were making their money writing ad jingles when they spent an afternoon engrossed in Pac-Man in a local Ohio sandwich shop. They wrote the lyrics based on what happens during the game, using direct references to characters. In an effort for verisimilitude, they recorded the sound effects directly from a machine and included them on this Top 10 hit.

“One Night In Bangkok” by Murray Head

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Even in the 80s, a lot of folks were left a bit at sea by this one, even as they got caught up in the track’s catchy energy. “One Night In Bangkok” came from a musical called Chess. That show was one of the first projects taken on by Bjorn Ulvaeus and Benny Andersson after ABBA, their longtime band, ran its course. They wrote the music, and theater legend Tim Rice wrote the lyrics. The strange thing is that the soundtrack album arrived before the show, so there wasn’t much context for this one when it hit the airwaves. But it was certainly fun to sing along with Murray Head’s musings about the chessboard and the deeper meaning held within it. “One Night In Bangkok” made it to No. 3 in 1985, an amazing result considering the odd circumstances.

(Photo by Patrick AVENTURIER/Gamma-Rapho via Getty Images)