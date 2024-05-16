How to Watch the 2024 ACM Awards With Host Reba McEntire, Featuring Special Toby Keith Tribute & More

Over the last year, country music has gone mainstream as singers like Post Malone and Beyonce stepped foot into the genre. While seeming to control the airwaves and charts, country music prepares to celebrate the 59th Academy of Country Music Awards on May 16 at The Star in Frisco, Texas. With performances by Jelly Roll, Lainey Wilson, Chris Stapleton, Miranda Lambert, and even Reba McEntire, the evening is looking to be a historic night for country music. And making sure you don’t miss a single moment, here are all the details about how to watch the ACM Awards.

Besides hosting for the 17th time, Reba will take the stage to celebrate stars and even icons like the legendary Toby Keith. While battling cancer for numerous years, Keith passed away back in February, leaving behind a legacy that echoes throughout country music. Not wanting his memory to fade, the ACM Awards will welcome Jason Aldean to the stage to honor Keith with a special performance. And that is just the start of a night full of performances and awards. A must-watch event for country music fans, the ACM Award will start with a pre-show event at 7:00 p.m. ET/PT on Amazon Prime Video.

Given the massive reach of Amazon, there seems no better place for the ACM Awards. Besides airing live on Amazon Prime, the awards will also be available on Twitch’s Amazon Music Channel. For those who might not have Amazon Prime, they can receive a 30-day free trial. And to make it even better, the full event will be available to watch again on Prime Video and Amazon’s Music App. Thanks to Amazon’s Freevee, fans can even watch the ACM Awards again for free.

Country Music Honoring Toby Keith At ACM Awards

Although the night is full of awards and performances, many country stars look forward to Jason Aldean remembering the iconic Toby Keith. Speaking with Fox News about the tribute, Aldean praised the late singer for not caring what others thought. “He said what he thought, whether it was the popular opinion or not. And it wasn’t, you know, it didn’t always go well for him, and he didn’t care. I mean, it was something that if he felt strongly about it and felt like it was something he believed in, he was going to speak his mind.”

While not only praising the singer, Aldean recalled the sound advice given to him by Keith. He recalled the singer telling him to “never apologize for being patriotic.” He added, “Just being not afraid to speak your mind, stand up for what you believe in. Whether other people agree with it or not, be who you are and be unapologetic about it. And I think that’s pretty good advice.”

Don’t miss the ACM Awards, airing live at 7:00 p.m. ET/PT on Amazon Prime Video.

(Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images)