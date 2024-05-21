Where Are They Now? The First Female Winner of ‘The Voice’, Cassadee Pope

Cassadee Pope is one of the most fan-beloved winners of The Voice, and she was also the very first woman to win the famed singing competition. While some winners tend to disappear after winning, Pope has gone on to launch a very successful music career. Let’s take a look at where Cassadee Pope is now!

Videos by American Songwriter

Pope Started Producing Music Immediately After ‘The Voice’

Pope won her season in December of 2012. Almost immediately after snagging the winning title, Pope was featured on The Voice: The Complete Season 3 Collection, an album packed with her performances on the show. The album featured her covers of “Over You” by Miranda Lambert and “Cry” by Faith Hill, among others.

When 2013 rolled around, Pope signed with Republic Nashville. She released her solo album Frame By Frame shortly after, and the single “Wasting All These Tears” catapulted to #7 on the Billboard Hot Country Songs Chart. Pope went on to tour with the likes of Tim McGraw and Dierks Bentley in 2014.

[Get Tickets To See Cassadee Pope Live In 2024]

The Move From Country to Pop Punk

In the following years, she released her second studio album in 2015 and Thrive in 2021. She recorded a duet with fellow artist Chris Young, “Think Of You”, for the latter’s album I’m Comin’ Over. The song was nominated for a Grammy award, making Pope the first contestant from The Voice to be nominated for a Grammy.

Pope took a semi-break from music for a bit until 2022. Fans were shocked to hear that she was leaving country music behind and planned to produce a pop-punk album. Pope said that part of her reasoning for leaving came from the unsavory politics associated with country music today.

“This next project has an authenticity that I’ve never been able to tap into before now,” Pope had said about transitioning from country back to her roots in pop-punk. “Pop and rock music is such a staple in my creativity so to fully return back that genre feels special and like coming back home.”

After releasing a handful of singles, Pope announced her fourth studio album Hereditary. It’s set for release on July 12. Today, she’s preparing for a tour across the United States this summer.

Photo by Tibrina Hobson

When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission.