Trace Adkins Celebrates Two Decades as Grand Ole Opry Member

Trace Adkins celebrated a career milestone Wednesday night (Aug. 23) as he graced the revered stage of the Grand Ole Opry, commemorating two decades as an Opry member.

Adkins’ journey started in 2003 when Little Jimmy Dickens invited him to become a member. The momentous occasion saw Little Jimmy pull out a step ladder to reach the height of Adkins to formally offer the invitation. Of course, Adkins accepted and was inducted later that year by his personal hero, Ronnie Milsap.

During the 20-year celebration, Adkins took the stage for two performances, including “Kiss You All Over” with Exile, plus a four-song set to close the show, featuring “Songs About Me” and “You’re Gonna Miss This,” according to the release.

“For me, it means that I’m a better man than I would have been had I not been a member of the Grand Ole Opry because I take it very seriously…,” Adkins said about being a member. “And I try to conduct myself every day, keeping in mind that I’m a member of the Grand Ole Opry and I represent this institution, and I don’t want to do anything that might disrespect my family at the Grand Ole Opry. It probably kept me out of jail more times than I would have gone.”

The celebration continued with a video message from his friend, Blake Shelton, who was unable to attend and joked “I’m so happy that I could not be there.” A cake-cutting ceremony added an extra layer of significance to the occasion, underscoring Adkins’ status as not only a beloved Opry member but also a respected figure within the broader country community. The cake? Adkins’ selection—red velvet.

