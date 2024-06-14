4 of the Best Classic Rock Breakup Songs of All Time

If there is one thing classic rock bands are good at, it’s penning a mopey ballad about heartbreak with weeping guitars and (sometimes) weeping vocalists. Let’s take a look at four of the best classic rock breakup songs of all time! This list isn’t exhaustive or listed in order of greatness; these are just a few tracks we think deserve some love. And if you’re reading this, you probably deserve some love, too.

Videos by American Songwriter

1. “It’s All Over Now” by The Rolling Stones

This 1964 song by The Rolling Stones was a major hit when it was released. It was their first no. 1 hit in their native United Kingdom. It also wasn’t really their song. “It’s All Over Now” is a cover of a Bobby Womack track, so the country twang to the otherwise rock-focused song makes sense. It’s a great song about ending a relationship after getting cheated on and finding peace in the uncertainty of the future.

[Buy Tickets To See The Rolling Stones For The Last Time]

2. “For No One” by The Beatles

Naturally, we had to include at least one Beatles song on this list of classic rock breakup songs. “For No One” explores the death of a relationship as it unfolds, rather than the grief experienced in the aftermath. Paul McCartney wrote this track, and it’s pretty easy to hear. It’s a simple, relatable, baroque-pop song that still has some listening power today.

3. “I’m Still Standing” by Elton John

If you’re in the mood for a more positive spin on the typical sappy breakup song, this energetic track from Elton John is definitely worth a listen. “I’m Still Standing” is a celebration of that exact moment when you realize you’ve finally gotten over your ex, and everything is sunshine and rainbows.

4. “November Rain” by Guns N’ Roses

Heavy metal and hard rock legends Guns N’ Roses aren’t exactly known for their sad, heartfelt ballads. Though, they do have a few in their discography. “November Rain” is one such sappy ballad, and it ain’t short, either. Even though it has an almost nine-minute run time, “November Rain” is still a great power ballad. It was also the longest song in history to hit the Billboard Top 10 at the time of its release in 1991.

Photo by David Redfern

When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission.