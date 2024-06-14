Guns N’ Roses Guitarist Slash Offering Livestream of Denver Stop on His S.E.R.P.E.N.T. Festival Tour

Slash will launch his S.E.R.P.E.N.T. Blues Festival tour with his blues-rock side band on June 5 in Bonner, Montana, in celebration of his latest solo album, Orgy of the Damned.

Videos by American Songwriter

The Guns N’ Roses guitarist has now announced that his July 17 tour stop at The Mission Ballroom in Denver will be livestreamed globally via the Veeps platform. The concert will be available for free to Veeps All Access subscribers in the U.S. Those outside of the U.S. will be able to purchase tickets to view the livestream for $14.99.

[Buy Slash Concert Tickets]

The show will air at 11:30 p.m. ET on July 17. It will be available on demand for Veeps subscribers for one year after its original airing. Non-subscribers will have a three-day window to view the concert.

Slash’s band for the S.E.R.P.E.N.T. Blues Festival trek features bassist Johnny Griparic, keyboardist Teddy “ZigZag” Andreadis, drummer Michael Jerome, and singer/guitarist Tash Neal.

[RELATED: Slash Discusses His Love of British Blues, Talks His Biggest Guitar Influences—Including Jeff Beck and Jimmy Page]

About the S.E.R.P.E.N.T. Tour’s Mission

S.E.R.P.E.N.T. is an acronym for Solidarity, Engagement, Restore, Peace, Equality N’ Tolerance, which reflects the tour’s mission. Part of the proceeds for each ticket sold will be donated to several charities that support mental health initiatives and aid and uplift marginalized communities.

Among the organizations that will benefit from the donations are the National Alliance on Mental Illness (NAMI), The Equal Justice Initiative, Know Your Rights Camp, The Greenlining Institute, and War Child.

About the Orgy of the Damned Album

Orgy of the Damned was released on May 17. The star-packed album features guest appearances by AC/DC’s Brian Johnson, Aerosmith’s Stevn Tyler, Iggy Pop, Chris Stapleton, The Black Crowes’ Chris Robinson, Gibbons, Bad Company’s Paul Rodgers, and Demi Lovato.

Orgy of the Damned is a celebration of the wide-ranging blues genre, featuring a mix of classic tunes and lesser-known tunes.

More About Slash’s Upcoming Tour

The S.E.R.P.E.N.T. Blues Festival tour is mapped out through an August 17 show in Grand Prairie, Texas.

Joining Slash and his band at various stops on the trek will be several other artists, including Warren Haynes Band, Keb’ Mo’, Larkin Poe, Christone “Kingfish” Ingram, Samantha Fish, Robert Randolph, Eric Gales, ZZ Ward, and Jackie Venson. Two or three of these acts will perform at each concert. The Denver show will feature Keb’ Mo’, Fish, and Venson.

Tickets for the tour dates are available now via various outlets, including StubHub.

When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission.