On This Day in 1968, the Rolling Stones Played Their Final Show With Their Founding Guitarist

On this day (May 12) in 1968, the Rolling Stones played their final show with guitarist Brian Jones. It was the NME Pollwinners’ Concert at the Empire Pool in Wembley, London. The band was there to accept the award for Best R&B Group. Then, they played a two-song set. It would be the last time Jones took the stage. He died a little more than a year later, on July 3, 1969.

Videos by American Songwriter

For many fans, Keith Richards and Mick Jagger immediately come to mind when they think of the Rolling Stones. They co-write most of the band’s music and have been the face of the Stones for decades. However, they wouldn’t be where they are today without Jones. His passion for the blues was the foundation of the band that he formed and named.

[RELATED: On This Day in 1965, Keith Richards Woke up in a Florida Hotel Room and Wrote the Rolling Stones’ First US No. 1]

Saying that Jones was the Stones’ guitarist would be an understatement. He was a multi-instrumentalist who added layers of talent to many of the band’s recordings. For instance, he played slide guitar on “Little Red Rooster” and “No Expectations.” He also added sitar to “Street Fighting Man” and “Paint It Black.” He also played harmonica, recorder, oboe, dulcimer, harpsichord, and saxophone on various songs throughout the band’s early discography, according to uDiscover Music.

Brian Jones Was Ready to Leave the Rolling Stones

When the Rolling Stones took the stage at the NME Pollwinners’ Concert to play “(I Can’t Get No) Satisfaction” and their then-unreleased single “Jumpin’ Jack Flash,” Brian Jones’ time with the band was already drawing to an end.

Substance abuse, personal conflicts, and creative differences fueled the tensions within the group. Keith Richards and Mick Jagger had taken a central role as the band’s songwriting team. While blues was still at the heart of what they did, the duo drove the band in different directions. Jones wasn’t pleased with this. Moreover, Jagger and Richards became the focal point of the Stones’ concerts. Then, there were the personal differences. Jones’ long-term girlfriend, Anita Pallenberg, left him for Richards in 1967, pouring gasoline and the ever-growing fire of resentment. On top of this, his substance abuse led to legal issues and diminished contributions to the band.

In early June 1969, he was fired from the band he founded. Less than a month later, he drowned in the pool at his home.

Featured Image by Mark and Colleeen Hayward/Redferns