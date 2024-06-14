4 of the Best Heavy Metal Breakup Songs of All Time

Heavy metal may be known for its grime and rage, but many heavy metal bands have delivered some pretty emotional breakup songs through the years. Let’s take a look at four of the best heavy metal breakup songs of all time!

1. “Everything Ends” by Slipknot

This 2001 track from Slipknot doesn’t lack any of the band’s telltale rage, but it is, nonetheless, a breakup song. And it works. While many breakup songs are sappy or focus on a cheesy level of revenge-seeking, “Everything Ends” mourns the death of a relationship while still exploring the rage and anger that comes with a relationship ending badly. If you’ve ever been done dirty by an ex or felt abandoned, this is a solid heavy metal breakup song to listen to.

2. “The Love You Want” by Sleep Token

There’s nothing quite like love lost or being abandoned by someone you still have feelings for. This 2021 song from Sleep Token is rife with confusion and nausea that one experiences when they still have so much love left to give, but no one to give it to. It’s a catchy track, but also a very relatable and emotionally enticing one.

3. “She’s Gone” by Black Sabbath

This is one of the classics! “She’s Gone” by Black Sabbath is the pinnacle heavy metal breakup song, and it’s still relevant almost 50 years after its release. The guitar chords are simple, Ozzy’s vocals are on-point, and the lyrics follow a man who has been left by the one person he loved most.

4. “The Place I Feel Safest” by Currents

“The Place I Feel Safest” by Currents is a bit of an underrated heavy metal breakup song. It’s the kind of track that will give you whiplash from how quickly the narrator “moves on” from misery to straight-up rage. It’s not too different from the real grieving process. The drums are the real star of the show on this song, but Brian Wille’s vocals really hit, too.

