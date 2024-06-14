George Strait Releases New Single “The Little Things” From Forthcoming Album ‘Cowboys and Dreamers’

George Strait will release his highly-anticipated 31st studio album Cowboys and Dreamers on September 6. Today, the Texas troubadour gives fans their second taste of the upcoming project with “The Little Things.”

Videos by American Songwriter

Co-penned by King George, Bubba Strait, and Monty Criswell, the new single sees the country legend finding joy in life’s simpler things. It’s easy to get caught up in all that life has to offer and lose track of important things. The song is a reminder to take a moment to take in the small joys in life.

[RELATED: George Strait Releasing New Song “MIA Down In MIA” Tonight, Reveals Tracklist for Upcoming Album]

Throughout the song, Strait sings about finding the joy in things like ole Merle Haggard songs, phone calls with mom, sunsets, homemade ice cream, and more.

George Strait Plots New Album

George Strait announced Cowboys and Dreamers in early May during a concert at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, Indiana. “We got some new stuff, too, I’m gonna throw in throughout the night,” Strait told the packed stadium. “I broke down and did another record and I’m gonna play a few of those for you tonight,” he added.

[RELATED: George Strait Announces New Album, Debuts Duet with Chris Stapleton During Indianapolis Show]

He debuted two songs—“Three Drinks Behind” and “Honky Tonk Hall of Fame” with Chris Stapleton—during the massive 32-song set. About two weeks later, Strait released the album’s lead single “MIA Down in MIA.”

Cowboys and Dreamers Tracklist

Three Drinks Behind (Benjamin Gaither, Jeff Silvey, and Kim Williams) Cowboys And Dreamers (Jessie Jo Dillon, Keith Gattis, and Bubba Strait) To The Moon (Marty Brown and Steve Clark) MIA Down in MIA (Adam Craig and Dean Dillon) Wish I Could Say (Keith Gattis) Calling From The Car (Bobby Braddock) People Get Hurt Sometimes (Jim Lauderdale, Kendell Marvel, and Jimmy Ritchey) Honky Tonk Hall Of Fame ft. Chris Stapleton (Chris Stapleton, Jameson Clark and Timothy James) The Little Things (George Strait, Monty Criswell, and Bubba Strait) The Book (George Strait, Dean Dillon, Jessie Jo Dillon, and Bubba Strait) Rent (Guy Clark and Keith Gattis) Waymore’s Blues (Curtis Buck and Waylon Jennings) The Journey Of Your Life (Ronnie Bowman and Troy Jones)

Featured Image by Catherine Powell/Getty Images for CMT