Watch ‘The Voice’ Favorites Huntley and Jacquie Roar Join Forces for a Stunning Performance at the Opry Plaza

The Voice standouts Huntley and Jacquie Roar may have technically been rivals during season 24, but the bond they formed has survived the competition. Roar ended the season in fourth place, while Huntley took home the title. The two stars have leaned on one another for support and laughter as they navigate the world post-Voice. Recently, they once again shared the stage at Nashville’s Opry Plaza.

Huntley and Jacquie Roar Give ‘The Voice’ Fans “Chills”

Roar (real name: Jacquie Butler) took the stage June 7 as part of part of Whiskey Jam’s Summer Concert Series. Her performance coincided with Lainey Wilson’s induction into the Grand Ole Opry.

At one point, the 38-year-old Oregon DJ brought her friend onstage. Together, the dynamic duo sang “Fire and Flames,” an original song written by Huntley.

Huntley brought his signature raspy style to the tune, and Jacquie? Well, they don’t call her “Roar” for nothing.

“Chills…. That’s all I can say. Raw and Authentic,” one Instagram user commented. “You two got something.”

Indeed, several other fans urged the pair to hit the studio. “You two sound amazing together!!! Let’s hear more!!!” wrote another Instagram user.

Jacquie Roar Says She’s Struggling to Book Gigs Outside Her Home State

The Whiskey Jam performance was a rare gig outside the Pacific Northwest for Roar. While The Voice Top 5 finalist is grateful for the support from her home state, she recently admitted that she had hoped to see more doors open.

“I was thinking more people in the industry would come to me, email me, contact me,” Roar told the Portland Tribune. “I can’t get anybody outside of Oregon to book a gig. I’ve contacted hundreds of people and I’ve got like five emails back. Texas has not responded to me, not one place.”

Roar hopes last week’s performances at CMA Fest and and Whiskey Jam will help shift the tides of her career. “There are thousands of applicants that submit for CMA Fest every year,” she said before her Nashville shows. “They happened to pick me out, I’m blessed.”

In the meantime, Roar continues to savor the limelight where she finds it, while continuing to dream big. “Thank you to @whiskeyjam for this opportunity!” the country-rock singer wrote on Instagram. “Thank you to @opry for having me! Next time I’ll be inside that building. I just know it!”

