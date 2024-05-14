4 of the Best Vince Gill Songs of All Time

Vince Gill is without a doubt one of the most talented and beloved songwriters of the last few decades. While this list is far from exhaustive, it includes tracks that are excellent examples of some of Vince Gill’s best songs of all time. Let’s take a look!

1. “Go Rest High On That Mountain”

“Go Rest High On That Mountain” is a sendoff to a loved one who has passed away and left this earthly realm. In real life, the first verse of the track was written after Gill’s dear friend Keith Whitley had passed away. The song was not completed until several years later when Gill’s brother passed away as well. The intimate, vulnerable track won Gill a Grammy. And it’s definitely one of Vince Gill’s best songs of all time.

2. “Whenever You Come Around”

This is a deeply honest love song from Gill and one of his most well-known fan favorites. The track is all about accepting the feelings we have that may paralyze us, something that Gill became known for in his songs. This lovely track from When Love Finds You hit #2 on the Billboard Hot Country Songs chart in 1994.

3. “Worlds Apart”

This single from High Lonesome Sound is a perfect example of Gill’s affinity for writing about a broken heart. It’s a simple, minimal ballad with the perfect melody. Finding the right balance of melody and vocals was one of Gill’s strong suits, and “Worlds Apart” exemplifies that balance beautifully. It hit #5 on the country charts and scored Gill a Grammy in 1996.

4. “I Still Believe In You”

Another great heartbreak tune, “I Still Believe In You” follows a man who regrets how he treated the woman he is in love with. The song is a prayer, in many ways, as Gill begs for another chance to make things right. This song from the album of the same name gave Gill his first #1 chart-topper in 1992.

