Toby Keith’s Daughter Accepts His Honorary Degree from the University of Oklahoma, Pays Tribute to Father

On Saturday (May 10), the University of Oklahoma gave Toby Keith a posthumous honorary degree. The country star was a proud Oklahoman, a die-hard Sooners fan, and regularly donated to the university. Keith’s daughter Krystal was at the commencement to accept the degree.

Videos by American Songwriter

Krystal Keith wasn’t just there to accept the honor on behalf of Toby. The OU graduate also spoke to the class of 2024 during the commencement, according to Taste of Country. During her speech, she passed along a message from her dad. “He would want me to tell you to never give up on yourself,” she told the graduating class.

[RELATED: The University of Oklahoma Set to Award Toby Keith With Honorary Degree]

Krystal Keith on Toby Keith’s Hard Work and Love for Oklahoma

The public learned that Toby Keith would receive the honorary degree from OU in April. However, he knew he would get it before he passed away in February. “I actually made a joke about how many hours I spent here getting my bachelor’s degree, and he joked that he didn’t have to work that hard to get his,” Krystal told the audience. “But we all know he earned it and spent many more hours dedicating his life to earning it this way,” she added.

Many country artists move to Nashville at some point in their careers. Some move in hopes of making it big. Others move to Music City after they become successful to make participating in the industry easier. Keith, though, lived in Oklahoma until he died. “This is where his roots were and he never forgot it,” Krystal said. “His loyalty to OU was extended to my siblings and me, making sure it was a huge part of our lives,” she added.

She went on to say that the graduating class could learn from her father’s example. “He fought hard to live his dream, he had faith and believed in himself,” she said. “He never gave up the fight, even when the odds were against him,” she added. Krystal added, “As you start your next journey in life, know that you have strong roots here at the University of Oklahoma. Work hard and be the captain of your own ship. Believe in yourself and live your dream,” she concluded.

Featured Image by Frank Micelotta/Getty Images