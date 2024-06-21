4 of the Oldest Living Folk Rock Legends

Folk rock is quite an incredible genre. So many folk rock artists have managed to deliver the perfect combination of classic rock and traditional English or American folk music. The heyday of the genre was definitely the 1960s, and many incredible folk rock artists have come and gone through the years. Luckily, there are still some hitmakers from that era that are still around today; and some of them are still performing. Let’s look at four of the oldest living folk rock legends who are still groovin’ today!

1. Joni Mitchell

Would this really be a list of the most beloved and oldest living folk rock legends without mentioning the incomparable Joni Mitchell? The “Help Me” hitmaker started out in the 1960s and delivered a ton of hits in the 1970s. As of 2024, Mitchell is 80 years old; and she still performs live on occasion.

2. Joan Baez

This American singer/songwriter is one of the most well-known activists in the folk-rock genre. Her contemporary hits aside, Joan Baez has penned a number of protest songs over the last 60 years and produced over 30 different albums. As of 2024, she’s 83 years old. And luckily for fans, she hasn’t slowed down completely quite yet.

3. Judy Collins

Judy Collins has always been a difficult artist to pin to one genre. She’s a folk rock artist, for sure, but she’s also known for her Americana, pop, and country leanings. She started her career back in 1958; and at 85 years old in 2024, she’s still penning incredible songs and engaging in social activism. Her last album was the 2022 record Spellbound.

4. Ramblin’ Jack Elliott

This iconic folk rock singer/songwriter is 92 years old as of 2024. Ramblin’ Jack Elliott has been making music since he was a teenager and carved a name for himself in the same folk music circles as Woody Guthrie, Bob Dylan, and Phil Ochs. He doesn’t actively perform anymore and spends his time supporting his daughter, Aiyana, in her filmmaking endeavors.

