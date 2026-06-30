4 of the Sappiest Love Songs That Came Out in the 1980s

If the 1980s are known for anything, it might be the decade’s over-the-top lyrics. These are four of the sappiest love songs that all came out in the 1980s.

“Endless Love” by Lionel Richie and Diana Ross

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“Endless Love” is Lionel Richie’s first single. A duet with Diana Ross, “Endless Love” is part of the soundtrack for Endless Love: Original Motion Picture Soundtrack.

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A nine-week No. 1 single, written by Richie, “Endless Love” says, “My love / There’s only you in my life / The only thing that’s bright / My first love / You’re every breath that I take / You’re every step I make / And I / I want to share / All my love with you / No one else will do.”

Also, Luther Vandross and Mariah Carey had a Top 5 hit with their cover of this romantic tune in 1994.

“Heaven” by Bryan Adams

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Bryan Adams might be best known for songs like “Cuts Like A Knife” and “Summer Of ’69”, but he also had a romantic side. In 1983, Adams had a chart-topping hit with “Heaven”. Written by Adams and Jim Vallance, “Heaven” appears on the soundtrack for the film A Night In Heaven. Adams also includes the love song on his fourth studio album, Reckless.

A song about a relationship that stands the test of time, “Heaven” says, “Baby, you’re all that I want / When you’re lying here in my arms / I’m finding it hard to believe We’re in heaven / And love is all that I need / And I found it there in your heart / It isn’t too hard to see / We’re in heaven.”

“Faithfully” by Journey

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Journey’s Jonathan Cain is the writer of “Faithfully”. One of the band’s biggest hits, it appeared on their Frontiers album. Cain credits God with giving him this successful song.

Released as a single in 1983, “Faithfully” is autobiographical to Cain. The song says, “They say that the road ain’t no place to start a family / Right down the line it’s been you and me / And loving a music man ain’t always what it’s supposed to be / Oh, girl, you stand by me / ‘Im forever yours / Faithfully.”

“Take My Breath Away” by Berlin

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On the soundtrack for the 1986 blockbuster film Top Gun is “Take My Breath Away” by Berlin. Written by Giorgio Moroder and Tom Whitlock, “Take My Breath Away” earned an Oscar for Best Original Song.

A song about undeniable attraction, “Take My Breath Away” says, “Through the hourglass I saw you / In time you slipped away / When the mirror crashed I called you / And turned to hear you say / If only for today / I am unafraid / Take my breath away / Take my breath away.”

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