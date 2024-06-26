4 of the Weirdest Songs by Famous Rock Bands

All of the following four mega-star bands released some pretty famous hits through the years. They also released a number of undeniably strange songs as well. Let’s look at four of the weirdest songs by famous rock bands that you may have never heard before!

Videos by American Songwriter

Just keep in mind that we’re not hating on these tracks; we’re simply acknowledging how unique they were when they were released.

1. “Seaside Rendezvous” by Queen

Queen could be experimental at times, but nothing compares to the 1975 song “Seaside Rendezvous”. The track sounds like an old 1920s show tune. It’s campy, and not at all a terrible song. But the oddness of it, coupled with the unexpected jazz background band, made it worthy of this list of the weirdest songs by famous rock bands.

2. “Big Ten Inch Record” by Aerosmith

This Aerosmith song has a pretty interesting innuendo in its title, and that isn’t even the weirdest part of this 1975 rock song. The band has never shied away from sleaze, but this was on another level, even for them. The directness of the sexual innuendoes in the song crescendos at the end, and at that point, the whole thing feels like a deliberate gag.

[Catch Aerosmith Live In 2024]

3. “Aluminum” by The White Stripes

The White Stripes were really good at taking traditional rock and roll elements and modernizing them. “Icky Thump” and “Seven Nation Army” are just a couple of examples. However, the 2001 track “Aluminum” was just straight-up odd. It’s an instrumental track for the most part with some blues elements to it. There’s little in the way of a song structure, and Jack White’s scatting adds in even more oddness. It’s experimental, to say the least.

4. “Revolution 9” by The Beatles

The Beatles delivered hit after hit during their career, but many people adore this particular track from their 1968 self-titled album. “Revolution 9” is what happens when your entire band tries out transcendental meditation in India, and then records an album back in England. The song is the closest The Beatles got to full-on avante-garde music, and it’s a choppy mess that somehow works.

Photo by John Shearer

When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission.