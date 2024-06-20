Queen Strikes Multi-Billion-Dollar Catalog Deal, Founding Members Retain Live Performance Revenue

While there are numerous iconic bands that seemed to shape the future of music, few compare to the massive success of Queen. Formed during the 1970s, the band consisted of Freddie Mercury, Brian May, and Roger Taylor. Bassist John Deacon would join the group later. But throughout the years, the band released 14 studio albums before Mercury passed away. And at that time, they sold nearly 300 million albums thanks to hit songs like “We Will Rock You”, “We Are the Champions”, and “Bohemian Rhapsody.” With Queen carving out their own piece of history, it appears the band’s music catalog is selling for a staggering amount of money.

Throughout the years, Queen’s catalog has switched hands with it currently belonging to Disney. Universal still controls the distribution rights. But in a couple of years, that is all about to change thanks to Sony eagerly wanting to own Queen. According to reports, Sony is on the cusp of purchasing the band’s catalog for a whopping $1.27 billion. While a massive sale, the deal will include the band’s royalties and distribution deal.

Queen Music Catalog Sales Higher Than Michael Jackson

Although gaining the catalog of Queen, Sony won’t own all of the band as Brian May and Roger Taylor still control revenue made for live performances. The band continues to entertain fans around the world as they tour alongside Adam Lambert.

The historic sale didn’t happen overnight as Sony worked years to make the deal happen and even needed to outbid a mystery buyer willing to pay no more than $900 million. While nearing the end of the sale, the purchase will be one of the largest made by Sony. Back in 2021, the company decided to purchase the rights to Bruce Springsteen’s music with a price tag of $500 million.

It wasn’t just Springsteen either as Michael Jackson found his music catalog up for grabs, which sold for $600 million. But with Queen holding countless hit songs and a legacy that continues today, they currently reign supreme with a sale that makes them champions in the music industry.

