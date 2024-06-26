The Longer Run: The Eagles Have Extended Their Las Vegas Residency at Sphere

The Eagles continue to add dates to their recently announced upcoming residency at the state-of-the-art Las Vegas venue Sphere. The Rock & Roll Hall of Famers have just extended their run at the unique spherical theater into December, “due to overwhelming demand.”

The new shows are scheduled to take place December 6-7 and December 13-14.

Pre-sale tickets for the latest concerts are scheduled to go on sale starting Tuesday, July 9, at 10 a.m. PT. Tickets will be available for purchase by the general public on Friday, July 12, at 10 a.m. PT.

The Eagles now have confirmed a total of 16 concerts at Sphere. The first eight shows were initially announced on June 13, and will take place on September 20-21, September 27-28, October 11-12, and October 18-19. On June 18, four more dates were added in November, on November 1-2, and November 8-9. All 16 shows will either take place on a Friday or a Saturday.

Tickets for the Eagles’ Sphere concerts are or will be available via a variety of outlets, including StubHub.

Initial Reports About the Eagles’ Sphere Residency

News that the Eagles had confirmed plans to play a Sphere residency was announced in March by the New York Post. According to the newspaper, the band had booked 10 weekends between September and December, so perhaps the Eagles will add even more dates to the engagement.

The Eagles’ 2024 European Trek

Earlier this month, The Eagles wrapped up a brief series of European concerts as part of their The Long Goodbye farewell tour. The band’s final shows of the trek took place on June 13 and June 15 in Arnhem, Netherlands. Prior to the Arnhem concerts, The Eagles played five concerts in Manchester, U.K. The Doobie Brothers opened all of the European shows.

Other Sphere Residencies

The Sphere venue opened in September 2023, with U2 playing the inaugural residency there. The Irish rockers wrapped up their run in March 2024, Phish was the next band to play a residency at the venue, a four-show stand in April. Then, in May, Dead & Company kicked off a residency that’s scheduled through an August 10 performance.

