4 Pop Country Songs That Even Hardcore Country Fans Love

Some country music listeners have a hard time justifying some of today’s pop-country hits as true “country.” However, there are some songs that consistently bring all types of fans together, no matter what their definition of the genre is. Here are some of those hits.

“I Hope You Dance” by Lee Ann Womack

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This one is so endearing, it’s hard not to love Lee Ann Womack‘s “I Hope You Dance.”

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A big reason I think this song is so beloved is the meaning it’s taken on for so many people. Womack talked about this in an interview with The Today Show.

“Sometimes I have fun and lighthearted things. But even ‘I Hope You Dance’,” Womack explained of her No. 1 hit. “I was so shocked to see the way the kids got it. When—when I say kids, I mean, you know, like teenagers. And we saw a big difference in our audience and—and the young kids that were coming out to the shows and really into ‘I Hope You Dance’.”

“Take Me Home, Country Roads” by John Denver

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In addition to being an anthem for the state of West Virginia, “Country Roads” is easily one of John Denver’s most signature songs.

Ironically, John Denver was born in New Mexico, not West Virginia. When writing this song, co-writer Taffy Nivert actually had to consult an encyclopedia to learn more about the state.

“Here You Come Again” by Dolly Parton

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This song was Parton’s first major pop crossover and the first of hers to go gold. Initially, the singer herself was worried that “Here You Come Again” would be too pop for her country listeners. After a steel guitar was added, Parton felt a lot better.

“She wanted people to be able to hear the steel guitar, so if someone said it isn’t country, she could say it and prove it,” her producer, Gary Klein, told Tom Roland. “She was so relieved. It was like her life sentence was reprieved.”

“Love Story” by Taylor Swift

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You might think of Taylor Swift as a pop star now, but this girl from West Reading, Pennsylvania, has always had a pop side to her. If you look back at some of her older hits, this is obvious. “Love Story” is perhaps one of Swift’s most classic songs, and still one that lovers of every genre can’t help but scream the words to.

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