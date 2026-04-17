Mitchell Tenpenny and Meghan Patrick Give Us “Goosebumps” With This Sweet Tim McGraw-Faith Hill Cover at the Opry

The pantheon of country music includes some truly unforgettable duos: Conway Twitty and Loretta Lynn; George Jones and Tammy Wynette; Dolly Parton and Porter Wagoner. After this incredible duet of Tim McGraw and Faith Hill’s 1997 chart-topper “It’s Your Love”, go ahead and add Mitchell Tenpenny and Meghan Patrick to that list.

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During Wednesday’s (April 15) show at the Grand Ole Opry, the married couple united in the famous circle for a sweet performance. Standing just inches apart, Tenpenny, 36, and Patrick, 39, locked eyes as they sang, It’s your love / It just does something to me / It sends a shock right through me / I can’t get enough.

@musicmayhemmagazine.com @Mitchell Tenpenny and his pregnant wife @Meghan Patrick performed together on the Grand Ole Opry stage for the first time ever. The couple, who have been married since October 2022, delivered an amazing performance of the iconic Tim McGraw and Faith Hill duet, “It’s Your Love.” 💕 Of the moment, Meghan Patrick said, “There’s something so sacred about the Opry circle, and getting to stand in it with Mitchell and share that moment, knowing one day we’ll get to show our daughter and tell her she was there with us, is something I’ll cherish forever.” Mitchell and Meghan are expecting their first child this fall. #MitchellTenpenny #MeghanPatrick #TimMcGraw #FaithHill #ItsYourLove @Tim McGraw ♬ original sound – Music Mayhem

“wow goosebumps,” one TikTok user commented.

[RELATED: Behind the Song: “At The End of The Bar” By Chris Young, Mitchell Tenpenny]

Mitchell Tenpenny and Meghan Patrick Are Expecting Their First Child

The couple’s performance is even sweeter when you learn that Mitchell Tenpenny and Meghan Patrick are becoming first-time parents. The country artists revealed that they are expecting their first child—a daughter—in a March 31 Instagram video post.

Tenpenny learns he’s going to become a father at the end of the clip, which shows the two praying before sharing a meal together. Patrick ends the prayer by saying, “Most of all, thank you for my amazing husband, who I know is also going to be an amazing dad.”

“Wait, what?” the “At the End of a Bar” singer says. “Are you kidding me?”

In an instance of synchronicity, Faith Hill was also pregnant with her oldest daughter, Gracie, when she and Tim McGraw filmed the music video for “It’s Your Love”.

Mitchell Tenpenny and Meghan Patrick married in 2022. Tenpenny recently released his latest song, “Speed of Light”, written with Teddy Swims, Jesse Hampton, and Dallas Wilson.

Meanwhile, this major life change comes amid a career renaissance for Patrick, who scored her first solo Country Airplay charting entry with 2024’s “Golden Child”. She released her deluxe album Golden Child (The Final Chapter), in January.

“We’ve been trying for years, and it just wasn’t happening,” Tenpenny told People last month. “We were both like, ‘You know, we got a good life, and we can’t do things like this if we have a kid’ — trying to justify not being able to have children. And as soon as we settled into that, God said, ‘Hold my beer.’”

Featured image by Katherine Bomboy/NBC via Getty Images