4 Rock Songs From 1966 That Make Me Want To Travel Back in Time

Who doesn’t love the music of the 1960s? The entire decade has songs that are still appreciated today. But these four rock songs, all from 1966, are so good, they make me want to travel back in time to listen to them again and again.

“Hungry” by Paul Revere & The Raiders

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A Top 10 single for Paul Revere & The Raiders, “Hungry” appears on the band’s The Spirit Of ’67 record. “Hungry” was written by the hit husband and wife songwriting duo, Barry Mann and Cynthia Weil.

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“Hungry” says, “I can’t take it, because I’m / Hungry for those good things baby / Hungry through and through / I’m hungry for that sweet life baby / With a real fine girl like you / I can almost taste it baby / And it’s sweet as wine.”

In 1977, Sammy Hagar included a version of this song on his self-titled sophomore project.

“Paint It Black” by The Rolling Stones

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The Rolling Stones released several singles in 1966, including “Paint It Black”. The song, written by band members Mick Jagger and Keith Richards, is on their Aftermath album.

“Paint It Black’ begins with, “I see a red door, and I want it painted black / No colors anymore, I want them to turn black / I see the girls walk by, dressed in their summer clothes / I have to turn my head until my darkness goes.”

“Psychotic Reaction” by Count Five

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Count Five had one hit single, and it’s “Psychotic Reaction”. The genre-bending rock song is the title track of their first and only studio album.

Written by all five band members, “Psychotic Reaction” says, “I feel depressed, I feel so bad / ‘Cause you’re the best girl that I’ve ever had / I can’t get your love, I can’t get a fraction / Oh little girl, psychotic reaction / And it feels like this.”

“Poor Side Of Town” by Johnny Rivers

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“Poor Side Of Town” is Johnny Rivers’ first and only No. 1 song, although he had plenty of other hits. “Poor Side Of Town” was written by Rivers and Lou Adler. The song is on Changes, Rivers’ third studio album. It is the only single from the record.

The song says, “How can you tell me / How much you miss me / When the last time I saw you / You wouldn’t even kiss me / That rich guy you’ve been seeing / Must have put you down / So welcome back baby / To the poor side of town.“

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