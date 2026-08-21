4 Rock Songs From 1989 That Every 80s Kid Still Knows by Heart Today

By 1989, the sounds of the revered 1980s decade were slowly transforming into a new, more modern sound. But the year still held some of the best rock songs of the 80s, including these four songs, which are so good that it’s likely almost every 80s kid still knows them by heart today.

“Lay Your Hands On Me” by Bon Jovi

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A Top 10 single, band members Jon Bon Jovi and Richie Sambora are the writers of “Lay Your Hands On Me“. The power ballad is part of Bon Jovi’s New Jersey album.

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“Lay Your Hands On Me” says, “What you get ain’t always what you see / But satisfaction is guaranteed / They say what you give is always what you need / So if you want me to lay my hands on you / Lay your hands on me / Lay your hands on me.”

“Close My Eyes Forever” by Lita Ford and Ozzy Osbourne

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Lita Ford’s biggest hit is “Close My Eyes Forever”, a song she sings with Ozzy Osbourne. The two also wrote “Close My Eyes Forever”, a song that is part of Lita, her third studio album.

“Close My Eyes Forever” says, “Heaven / Is in the palm of my hand, and it’s waiting here for you / What am I supposed to do with a childhood tragedy?/ If I close my eyes forever / Will it all remain unchanged? / If I close my eyes forever / Will it all remain the same?”

“18 And Life” by Skid Row

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“18 And Life” is the second single from Skid Row’s eponymous debut album. The song was written by band members Rachel Bolan and Dave Sabo. “18 And Life” is Skid Row’s first and only Top 5 single.

The rocking beat makes it easy to miss that “18 And Life” is actually quite the serious song. “18 And Life” is about an 18-year-old who is imprisoned for murder. The song says, “They say he loved adventure, ‘Ricky’s the wild one’ / He married trouble and had a courtship with a gun / Bang-bang shoot ’em up, the party never ends / You can’t think of dying when the bottle’s your best friend / And now it’s / Eighteen and life you got it / Eighteen and life you know / Your crime is time and it’s / Eighteen and life to go.”

Saba reportedly drew inspiration from his brother Rick’s struggles after returning from Vietnam.

“Angel Eyes” by The Jeff Healey Band

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Hit songwriters Fred Koll and John Hiatt are the writers of “Angel Eyes”. On The Jeff Healey Band’s freshman See The Light album, “Angel Eyes” remains their most noteworthy single.

The sweet love song says, “Girl, you’re looking fine tonight / And every guy has got you in his sight / What you’re doing with a clown like me / Is surely one of life’s little mysteries / So tonight I’ll ask the stars above / ‘How did I ever win your love?’ / What did I do? / What did I say / To turn your angel eyes my way?“

Photo by Mick Hutson/Redferns