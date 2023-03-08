4 Songs You Didn’t Know Ozzy Osbourne Wrote for Other Artists

Across a groundbreaking era with Black Sabbath before exploding into another legendary career as a solo artist in the1980s, Ozzy Osbourne has created his own metal masterpiece of a songbook.

Throughout his collection of collaborations from Alice Cooper (“Hey Stoopid”), Slash (“Crucify the Dead”), and Elton John (“Ordinary Man”), through Post Malone’s 2019 single “Take What You Want,” among others—Osbourne has released a long string of solid albums over more than 40 years. His solo efforts span from Blizzard of Ozz in 1980 through his 13th release Patient Number 9, in 2022, featuring the late Jeff Beck, Black Sabbath guitarist Tony Iommi and longtime guitarist Zakk Wylde,

In between it all, he has also co-written a few songs for other artists. Here’s a look at four songs Osbourne wrote outside of his catalog from the late ’80s through the late 2010s.

1. “Close My Eyes Forever,” Lita Ford, featuring Ozzy Osbourne (1988)

Written by Lita Ford and Ozzy Osbourne

Upon its release, the Osbourne and Lita Ford duet “Close My Eyes Forever” peaked at No. 8 on the Billboard chart and was the highest charting single for both rockers, who also co-wrote the hit.

“I went to the studio and [the song] kinda half got written,” said Osbourne in 2014 of his collaboration with Ford, who was also being managed by his wife and manager Sharon at the time. At first, Osbourne told Ford she could have the song to herself, but he later joined her for the duet.

“So I went back to England the following week, and my wife phones me and says, ‘You know that song you were writing?’ And I go, ‘What song?’ She said, ‘That song, Lita wants to come down and work it out with you,'” recalled Osbourne.

“So I fly back to [Los Angeles] and I do the song. I get on a plane, I go back to England, and then I get another phone call. It’s my wife and she said, ‘Can you come back out? She wants to do it with you.’ I go, ‘Do what?’ And she goes, ‘That fucking song!’ I go, ‘Okay,’ and I record the song, go back to England again, and a couple weeks later, they want to do a video.”

Featured on Ford’s third solo album, Lita — following her earlier days with The Runaways — the album also delivered another hit “Kiss Me Deadly,” which went to No. 12. The song featured additional tracks co-written by late Motörhead frontman Lemmy Kilmister and Mötley Crüe‘s Nikki Sixx.

In 2013, “Close My Eyes Forever” was covered by Disturbed singer David Draiman’s side project Device, with Ford’s part sung by Halestorm‘s Lzzy Hale.

Sometimes

It’s hard to hold on

So hard to hold on to my dreams

It isn’t always what it seems

When you’re face to face with me

You’re like a dagger

And stick me in the heart

And taste the blood from my blade

And when we sleep, would you shelter me

In your warm and darkened grave?

If I close my eyes forever

Will it all remain unchanged?

If I close my eyes forever

Will it all remain the same?

2. “Hellraiser,” Motörhead (1992)

Written by Ozzy Osbourne, Lemmy Kilmister, Zakk Wylde

Though “Hellraiser” first appeared on Osbourne’s 1991 album No More Tears, Motörhead released their version, off the band’s 1992 March ör Die, as a single. Motörhead’s video for “Hellraiser” features Kilmister playing poke with Pinhead from the Hellraiser horror films.

In 2022, an animated video (see below) featuring a mash-up duet of “Hellraiser” by Osbourne and Kilmister was released. The video opens with Ozzy and Lemmy hanging out at Kilmister’s old haunt, the Rainbow Bar And Grill on Sunset Blvd. in Los Angeles before both are transported from playing video games to saving the world together from an alien invasion.

Walking out on another stage

Another town, another place

Sometimes I don’t feel right

Nerves wound up too damn tight

People keep telling me it’s bad for my health

But kicking back don’t make it

Out of control, I play the ultimate role

But that’s what lights my fire

3. “Who’s Fooling Who,” Tony Iommi (2000)

Written by Ozzy Osbourne, Tony Iommi, and Bob Marlette

For his debut solo album, Tony Iommi enlisted a collection of collaborators and co-writers, including Dave Grohl, Henry Rollins, Smashing Pumpkins‘ Billy Corgan, Billy Idol, and The Cult’s Ian Astbury, and the late Type O Negative frontman Peter Steele.

It took Iommi five years to finish the album. All of the tracks were also penned by Iommi and producer Bob Marlette, along with the vocalists featured on each. Also on the album was Iommi’s Black Sabbath bandmate Osbourne, who co-wrote and appears on “Who’s Fooling Who.”

Is the end beginning?

Apocalyptic thoughts of doom

They tell us not to fear

It’s far too soon

Addicted to predictions

Were the tarots wrong or right

Will I wake tomorrow

And see the light?

4. “Take What You Want,” Post Malone, featuring Ozzy Osbourne and Travis Scott (2019)

Written by Ozzy Osbourne, Post Malone, Travis Scott, Louis Bell, Billy Walsh, Andrew Watt

Featured on Post Malone‘s third album Hollywood’s Bleeding, “Take What You Want” was co-written by Ozzy Osbourne and rapper Travis Scott, who are both featured on the track. The song hit No. 8 on the Billboard Hot 100, and Osbourne later released the song on his 2020 album Ordinary Man.

I feel you crumble in my arms down to your heart of stone

You bled me dry just like the tears you never show

Why don’t you take what you want from me?

Take what you need from me

Take what you want and go

Why don’t you take what you want from me?

Take what you need from me

Take what you want and go

