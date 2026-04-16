4 Rock Songs From the 80s That Are Perfect for Warmer Weather

As soon as the temperature starts rising, it becomes the perfect time to play music loudly. Whether it’s jamming in a car or singing along at home, these four rock songs from the 80s are the perfect soundtrack to warmer weather.

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“Summer Of ’69” by Bryan Adams

Bryan Adams released “Summer of ’69” in 1985. Written by Adams and Jim Vallance, the song sounds just as relevant, more than four decades later.

A nostalgic look back at carefree summers of one’s youth, “Summer of ’69” says, “Oh, when I look back now / That summer seemed to last forever / And if I had the choice / Yeah, I’d always wanna be there / Those were the best days of my life.”

In an interview on I Never Thought It Would Happen, Adams reveals that “Summer of ’69” is at least partly autobiographical.

“The Boys Of Summer” by Don Henley

“The Boys Of Summer” is one of Don Henley’s most successful solo singles after leaving the Eagles. His second No. 1 single on his own, “The Boys Of Summer”, came out in 1984. Written by Henley and Mike Campbell, “The Boys Of Summer” is on Henley’s sophomore album, Building The Perfect Beast.

The song about young love, “The Boys Of Summer”, says, “But I can see you / Your brown skin shining in the sun / You got your hair combed back and your sunglasses on, baby / And I can tell you my love for you will still be strong / After the boys of summer have gone.”

“Walking On Sunshine” by Katrina & The Waves

There may not be a more carefree summer anthem than “Walking On Sunshine”. Out by Katrina & The Waves in 1985, the feel-good tune appears on their eponymous third studio album.

Written by band member Kimberly Rew, the chorus of “Walking On Sunshine” says, “I’m walking on sunshine, whoa / I’m walking on sunshine, whoa / I’m walking on sunshine, whoa / And don’t it feel good.”

A Top 5 single, “Walking On Sunshine” is the biggest hit of their career.

“Girls Just Wanna Have Fun” by Cyndi Lauper

“Girls Just Wanna Have Fun” is Cyndi Lauper’s first single, and her first No. 1 hit. Written by Robert Hazard, the song appears on Lauper’s freshman album, She’s So Unusual.

A true song about enjoying life to the fullest, “Girls Just Wanna Have Fun” says, “Some boys take a beautiful girl / And hide her away from the rest of the world. I wanna be the one to walk in the sun / ‘Cause girls, they wanna have fun / Oh, girls just wanna have.“

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