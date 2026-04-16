“I Have Other Dreams Too”: Lainey Wilson Talks Dreams of Becoming a Mom and Priorities Beyond Her Music Career

Lainey Wilson is planning to be a mom. In a new interview with People, the country singer revealed why she decided to freeze her eggs before her now-fiancè, Devlin “Duck” Hodges, popped the question.

Videos by American Songwriter

“I knew that I was going to end up with Duck, but I thought I was going to have to propose, so I was like, ‘Dang it, if he don’t hurry up!’” Wilson joked. “But it was a decision I already made… I just made this a big priority. I had to say, like, ‘All right, it’s got to be on the schedule.’”

She added, “I just wanted to make sure that when the time comes and I want to [have a baby], I will hopefully be given that opportunity.”

In the wake of her egg retrieval, Wilson told the outlet that she’s “so thankful” that “it was successful.”

“I’ve focused on my career for so long, and I definitely have something to show for it with my music, but I have other dreams too,” she noted.

Lainey Wilson’s New Dream

Now that Wilson has had success in her career, she has developed a new dream—starting a family.

“I wasn’t dreaming about my wedding day; I was dreaming about what I was going to wear at my Grand Ole Opry debut. Instead of what song I would want my first dance to be to, I was dreaming about what song I would play at Red Rocks or the Ryman,” she said. “The Lord surprises you at times and puts other dreams in your heart you didn’t know you had.”

As for the man she’ll build her family with, Wilson said that Hodges “makes me want to be a better person.”

“We’re a good team,” she said. “… I think I’d make a great mama, and I think there needs to be more people in the world like Duck. So it is definitely a dream of ours.”

When it comes to how children will fit into Wilson’s busy life touring, she quipped, “I’ll be taking them kids on the road and putting them to work. Get them selling merch!”

Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images