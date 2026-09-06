4 Songs by Madonna That Still Make Me Want To Get up and Dance

Madonna truly taught us how to “move to the music” by giving us some of the best dance hits of all time. Here are some songs from the pop icon’s discography that I think we all can agree are dance material.

“Material Girl”

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This was probably the first song of hers that ever introduced me to Madonna. In “Material Girl”, the pop songstress sings about desiring riches and glamorous things over the affection of a man. Honestly, for the time, this feels like a statement. Not to mention, this one comes with that iconic music video, where Madonna parades around in that stunning pink dress.

Videos by American Songwriter

“Vogue”

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C’mon, Vogue! Considering that this one is literally about dancing, it only seems fitting to include it. “Vogue” has been used in multiple soundtracks and sampled by artists like Beyoncé, Rihanna, and Ariana Grande. It’s a pop culture staple and one of Madonna’s most fun songs, easily.

“Like A Virgin”

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This song is such a huge part of Madonna’s artistry. However, the lyrics of “Like A Virgin” were actually written by Billy Steinberg, who was working on his dad’s vineyard at the time. His band had just broken up, but as we know, that didn’t mean musical success wasn’t in store for Steinberg.

“I remember writing the lyrics to ‘Like A Virgin’ while driving in a red pickup truck that I owned around our dusty desert vineyards,” he explained to Songfacts. “I had been involved in a very emotionally difficult relationship that had finally ended and I had met somebody new.”

He continued, sharing: “I remember writing that lyric about feeling shiny and new—I made it through the wilderness, somehow I made it through—I made it through this very difficult time.”

“4 Minutes” (ft. Justin Timberlake & Timbaland)

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In this song, Madonna and Justin Timberlake talk about saving the world in 4 minutes, which is, of course, around the length of the track. Ironically, Madonna had only done two duets up to this point. She did this one with Timberlake, and one with his ex, Britney Spears.

When it came to writing this dance pop track, Madonna praised Timberlake’s songwriting abilities to Interview, according to NME: “…He’s a songwriter. I haven’t worked with a lot of songwriters where I’m instantly connected and start riffing and playing with the rhythm of the words. He’s as interested in the rhythm of the words as the meaning of the words.”

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