Mariah Carey to Take the World Stage at Olympics Opening Ceremony

When seeking a top talent to perform during the Winter Olympics opening ceremony, organizers looked no further than Mariah Carey. Not only dubbed the “Songbird Supreme”, but the singer landed on the greatest singers of all time list from Rolling Stone. And if that wasn’t enough, Carey also sold over 220 million albums, won five Grammy Awards, and entered the Songwriters Hall of Fame. To make it even more impressive, those are just a few of her accomplishments. But in February, she will add her name to Olympic history.

On February 6, the 2026 Winter Olympics will kick off in Milan and Cortina. Thrilled to be sharing their culture on the world stage, organizers worked tirelessly to set the stage for the Winter Olympics. And with only a few months left, Balich Wonder Studio, the group behind the opening ceremony, turned to Carey for a little help.

Wanting to combine the innovative and emotional spirit of Italian heritage, the studio shared a snippet of what fans should expect. “Together, music and sport will give life to an Olympic Opening Ceremony where Harmony becomes an expression of collective energy, a symbolic space where communities come together, transcend boundaries and recognize themselves as part of the same vibrant momentum of the Milano Cortina 2026 Olympic Winter Games.”

When And Where To Watch Mariah Carey At The Winter Olympic Games

According to the organizers, there was no star better suited to highlight the themes than Carey. The singer even posted a video of herself sharing the announcement. Excited to be part of the 2026 Winter Olympics, athletes, fans, and viewers at home are in for a special treat from Carey and Balich Wonder Studio.

Alongside Carey and the organizers, fans could barely contain their enthusiasm surrounding the announcement. “This needs to be said… It’s time.” Another person added, “We love our bilingual queen.”

Only the first performer announced, the 2026 Winter Olympics are sure to add a few more names to the list. But for now – Carey was more than enough to bring a little heat to the winter games.

Don’t miss the 2026 Winter Olympics, kicking off on February 6 on NBC, Peacock, USA Network, and CNBC.

(Photo by Denise Truscello/Getty Images for Live Nation Las Vegas)