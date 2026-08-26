4 Songs From 1972 That Give Me Instant Goosebumps Every Time

The best kind of music does more than sound good—it feels good by boosting adrenaline, tugging at the heartstrings, and sending goosebumps down your arms and up your neck. And in this writer’s humble opinion, some of the best songs to ever elicit such reactions came from the early 1970s, and more specifically, the year 1972.

“Out On The Weekend” by Neil Young

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Sometimes a groove feels so pristine and pure that it’s hard not to have a visceral reaction to it, and I feel that way about Neil Young’s “Out On The Weekend”, the opening track to his 1972 album Harvest. The song has a laid-back feel, as if neither Young nor the listener has anywhere to be. Yet, it contains such a restless spirit that anyone who has longed about living somewhere or being something else can readily identify.

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“See the lonely boy out on the weekend, trying to make it pay / Can’t relate to joy, he tries to speak and can’t begin to say.”

“Thirteen” by Big Star

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Big Star released “Thirteen” on their debut studio album, #1 Record. In the decades since its 1972 release, this track has become a favorite among sentimental listeners. “Thirteen” is jam-packed with childhood nostalgia. It transports the listener back to a simpler time, when things felt more exciting and less stressful. If imagining that kind of easygoing freedom isn’t enough to send goosebumps down your arms, then I’m not sure what is.

“Won’t you tell me what you’re thinking of? / Would you be an outlaw for my love? / If it’s so, well, let me know / If it’s no, well, I can go.”

“Jesus Was A Capricorn (Owed To John Prine)” by Kris Kristofferson

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Part of what makes this 1972 track by Kris Kristofferson so goosebump-inducing is the idea of his relationship to John Prine. Kristofferson discovered Prine when the Chicago-based singer-songwriter was playing to a relatively empty pub. Prine’s songwriting moved him so deeply that he insisted Prine play his set again. Kristofferson helped Prine land a record deal. But songs like “Jesus Was A Capricorn” proved that Kristofferson felt just as creatively, professionally, and spiritually indebted to Prine.

“‘Cause everybody’s gotta have somebody to look down on / Prove they can feel better than at any time they please / Someone doin’ something dirty decent folks can frown on / If you can’t find nobody else, then help yourself to me.”

“Wot’s… Uh The Deal?” by Pink Floyd

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Pink Floyd has always excelled at capturing the wistful longing for lost time, relationships, and even senses of self. “Wot’s… Uh The Deal?” from Obscured By Clouds is no exception. While there are clear references to David Gilmour’s life as an internationally famous musician and the less-discussed downsides that entails, there is plenty in this song to which the average listener can relate. Fame or not, we’ve all felt the sharp pang of regret that comes with wondering if we’ve used our time here wisely enough.

“So let me in from the cold / turn my lead into gold / ‘Cause there’s a chill wind blowing in my soul, and I think I’m growing old.”

Photo by Larry Hulst/Michael Ochs Archives/Getty Images