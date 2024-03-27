Cody Johnson, Megan Moroney, and More Added to 2024 CMT Music Awards Lineup

The 2024 CMT Music Awards are right around the corner and the entertainment lineup for the night continues to grow. Last week, the network announced the initial performers including Jelly Roll, Lainey Wilson, Bailer Zimmerman, and more. Yesterday, CMT added more names to the already star-studded lineup.

The network added Megan Moroney, Cody Johnson, Old Dominion, and Parker McCollum & Brittney Spencer to the lineup yesterday. CMT plans to add even more performers to the 2023 music awards lineup before the show airs on April 7.

McCollum and Spencer will team up for a duet of his hit song “Burn It Down.” It marks their first collaboration. Additionally, this will be Spencer’s CMT Music Awards performance debut.

Moroney will take the stage twice during the 2024 CMT Music Awards. She’ll come out solo to perform her latest single “No Caller ID.” Later in the night, she’ll join Old Dominion to sing “Can’t Break Up Now.” It will also be her first performance at the awards show.

Johnson will take the stage to perform “That’s Texas” from his critically acclaimed album Leather.

Many of the performers are also in the running for awards. Johnson is up for Video of the Year, Male Video of the Year, and CMT Performance of the Year. Moroney is up for Female Video of the Year and CMT Digital First Performance of the Year. Old Dominion will compete for Collaborative Video of the Year and Duo/Group Video of the Year. Additionally, Spencer is up for Female Video of the Year.

2024 CMT Music Awards Full Lineup

Kelsea Ballerini—TBA

Bailey Zimmerman—“Where It Ends”

Jelly Roll—TBA

Keith Urban—“Straight Line”

Lainey Wilson—“Country’s Cool Again”

Sam Hunt— Unreleased song

Trisha Yearwood—“Put It in a Song”

Jordan Davis & NEEDTOBREATHE—TBA

Parker McCollum & Brittney Spencer—“Burn It Down”

Megan Moroney—“No Caller ID”

Old Dominion & Megan Moroney—“Can’t Break Up Now”

Cody Johnson—“That’s Texas”

The 2024 CMT Music Awards will air live from the Moody Center in Austin, Texas. The broadcast begins at 8/7c on CBS and Paramount +. It will also be available to stream on-demand the next day on Paramount +. Voting for all categories is open until April 1.

