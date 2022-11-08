Robert Plant Pays Tribute to Low and the Late Mimi Parker with Cover of “Monkey”

Recently, the music world lost one of its own. Mimi Parker of the band Low passed away earlier this weekend. The Duluth, Minnesota native died at 55 years old after battling cancer.

Respect has been paid to Parker over the past couple of days online, as well as in person, most recently by Robert Plant. The former Led Zeppelin vocalist offered a tribute to Parker by performing her song, “Monkey,” the opening track from Low’s album, The Great Destroyer. Plant previously covered the song on his 2010 album, Band Of Joy.

On Sunday night (November 6), Plant performed the cover at King’s Theatre in Glasgow with artist Suzi Dian under the name Saving Grace.

“Now, we’ve been together a while, on and off,” Plant began. “And we’ve been drawn to the music of the great duo Low from Duluth, Minnesota. And sadly tonight we know that unfortunately, we’ve lost one of those two people. So we dedicate our songs tonight to Mimi.”

Low, which formed in Duluth in 1993, was comprised of Alan Sparhawk on guitar and vocals and Parker on drums and vocals. The band continued into 2020 and became more experimental over time, bringing in electronic elements and retaining a minimalist style.

Parker died after a battle with ovarian cancer. Sparhawk, her husband, wrote on Twitter, “Friends, it’s hard to put the universe into language and into a short message, but She passed away last night, surrounded by family and love, including yours. Keep her name close and sacred. Share this moment with someone who needs you. Love is indeed the most important thing.”

Adding later, “Friends. Your love is perfect and overwhelming. Spread it. Thank you. The funeral will be this Thursday (Nov. 10) likely at 1 pm at the LDS church in Duluth. All are welcome and we indeed invite you. Peace and love. Equal rights and justice, too, but peace and love through and through.”

Watch the fan-shot footage of the haunting cover below.

Photo by Per Ole Hagen/Redferns