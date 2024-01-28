Is There a Halftime Show Performance for Today’s Chiefs vs. Ravens AFC Conference Championship Playoff Game?

Anticipation for Usher‘s Super Bowl LVIII halftime continues to build. In the meantime, fans at today’s AFC Conference Championship game will be taking in a halftime performance from a singer widely considered an R&B legend in his own right.

The Baltimore Ravens have announced that Grammy award winner T-Pain will perform during halftime of their NFL playoff game against the Kansas City Chiefs.

In addition to T-Pain’s performance, Baltimore native and Olympic gold medalist Michael Phelps will deliver the game ball before player introductions. Super Bowl champions and Ravens legends Ray Lewis and Ed Reed will serve as Sunday’s Legends of the Game.

On the field, Sunday’s matchup will mark the first time that Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson has faced off with Chiefs star Patrick Mahomes in the postseason.

“I don’t like competing against him at all,” Jackson said of Mahomes via ESPN. Jackson owns a record of 1-3 against Mahomes in four regular-season games.

“He’s a great quarterback. [He’s] definitely a Hall of Famer. It’s a no-brainer,” Jackson noted. “I believe [it’s] just two greats — up-and-coming greats — just going toe-to-toe, like a heavyweight fight.”

The winner of the matchup will represent the AFC in the Super Bowl. Their opponent will be determined later today when the Detroit Lions take on the San Francisco 49ers in the NFC Championship game.

The Ravens-Chiefs game kicks off today at 3 p.m. EST. Super Bowl LVIII will take place on Sunday, Feb. 11 in Las Vegas, NV.

