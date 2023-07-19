4 Songs You Didn’t Know Ed Sheeran Wrote for Other Artists

For several reasons, the British-born musician Ed Sheeran is considered to be one of the greatest living songwriters. He’s prolific, he’s worked with every pop artist under the sun, and his singles top charts and stick in your ears. Sheeran is something to marvel at in these modern times. Not only is he a standout solo artist, but his songs have also helped others top the charts and earn fans and accolades for days. Case in point, the four songs below. Indeed, for those who perhaps didn’t know Sheeran’s writing prowess, these are for you.

Below are four songs you didn’t know Ed Sheeran wrote for other artists.

1. “Cold Water,” Major Lazer

Written by Justin Bieber, Diplo, Benny Blanco, Ed Sheeran, Jamie Scott, MØ, Junior Blender, King Henry

“Cold Water” is a song by the electronic dance group Major Lazer (which includes the popular performer Diplo). The writing credits for the song are vast and include Justin Bieber, Benny Blanco, and more.

“‘Cold Water’ was a weird one because I didn’t even know that song existed,” Sheeran told 97.1 AMP Radio of the writing process. “It was a song I must have half-written somewhere at a time where I was writing a lot of songs and I did it at Benny Blanco’s house and then I got an email from Diplo just being like, ‘Yo! That “Cold Water” song is dope! Can I have it?’ And I was like, ‘I have no idea what you’re talking about,’ so I just didn’t reply. And then he emailed and was like, ‘Yo, Justin [Bieber] wants to hop on the ‘Cold Water’ song. Is that cool?’ And I’m just like, ‘What are you talking about?’… And then the song came out and it was number one and I was like ‘Oh, that song!’ I remember doing it, but it was really, really slow. I remember hearing it and being like ‘That kind of sounds like me. Oh wait, it was me.'”

And if you feel you’re sinking, I will jump right over

Into cold, cold water for you

And although time may take us into different places

I will still be patient with you

And I hope you know

I won’t let go

I’ll be your lifeline tonight

I won’t let go

I’ll be your lifeline tonight

2. “Rixton,” Hotel Ceiling

Written by Benny Blanco, Ed Sheeran

Written by Benny Blanco and Ed Sheeran, “Hotel Ceiling” was recorded by the British-born group Rixton, which is now known as Push Baby. At the time, it was the third single from the group’s debut studio LP, Let the Road. The song is about loss. Specifically, the loss of another person. And it hurts.

I can see it coming round full circle my friend

On the TV, they said they had reported you dead

It was my fault ’cause I could’ve sworn that you said

It was easy to find another for your bed

How does it feel to leave me this way

When all that you have’s been lost in a day?

Everyone knows, but not what to say

Mm, I’ve been wonderin’ now

I’ve been staring at the hotel ceiling

Drinking everything I’ve found this evening

Trying to hold on to the sweetest feeling

So I’ll never let you go, don’t you leave me lonely

Start to see this, everyone I know cannot believe this

I’m trying to hold on to the sweetest feeling

So I’ll never let you go, don’t you leave me lonely now

3. “Lay It All On Me,” Rudimental

Written by Ed Sheeran, James Newman, Piers Aggett, Kesi Dryden, Adam Englefield, Jonny Harris, Amir Amor, Jacob Manson, Max McElligott, Lasse Petersen, Leon Rolle, Gavin Slater, James Wood

Featuring a slew of co-writers, “Lay It All On Me” by the British-born drum and bass band Rudimental not only includes the songwriting of Ed Sheeran but also includes the vocals of the artist, too. Released on the band’s 2015 sophomore album, We the Generation, the track was born out of a collaboration with Sheeran, who had previously worked with Rudimental on the 2014 song “Bloodstream.” That song was reworked and released a year later. Rudimental, which has previously toured with Sheeran, had played the beginnings of the song for the artist on the tour bus. Sheeran liked it and they worked on it while in London. The song is about carrying the burden for another.

Let my love in, let my love in

Lay your heart on me

If you’re hurting, if you’re hurting

Lay it all on me

You can lay it all on me

Lay it all on me

Lay it all on me

If you’re hurting, if you’re hurting

Lay it all on me

4. “When Christmas Comes Around,” Matt Terry

Written by Ed Sheeran, Amy Wadge

The debut single from British singer Matt Terry, “When Christmas Comes Around (2016), marked a win by Terry on the 13th season of the reality competition show The X Factor. The single was a success, hitting No. 3 on the U.K. Singles Chart.

Winter days, turn to grey, put the headlights on

Snow and rain, wiped away, I can’t keep my eyes on the road

When I’m driving home, I got tears, running down

Burning in my eyes and you and I, heated by the flicker of a light and it glow

And I let it go

But I just got here

I know it’s been a while darling, dear

There’s been a change in the time of year

When the frost bites the snow

And Christmas comes around

Photo by Debra L Rothenberg/WireImage