BTS, benny blanco, and Snoop Dogg Release New Song and Video, “Bad Decisions”

BTS, benny blanco, and Snoop Dogg released a collaborative single and accompanying music video for the track, “Bad Decision.” The new track marks the first single from the forthcoming new album from blanco (his third), which is set to drop later this year.

The new track also marks the first-ever collaboration between blanco, BTS, and Snoop.

“I’m still pinching myself,” offered the multi-platinum blanco. “I can’t believe I have a song coming out with Jin, Jimin, V, and Jung Kook of BTS and Snoop Dogg. It doesn’t even feel real!”

The award-winning blanco is a record producer, songwriter, and musician. And his two albums to date, Friends Keep Secrets and Friends Keep Secrets 2, have been streamed more than 8 billion times. His work with Justin Bieber on the song, “Lonely,” has gone platinum and reached No. 1 on Top 40 radio.

He has also worked with Halsey, Khalid, Juice WRLD, Ed Sheeran, Selena Gomez, Maroon 5, Kanye West, The Weeknd, Wiz Khalifa, and many more.

The new video for “Bad Decisions,” directed by Ben Sinclair, made its broadcast premiere today on MTV Live, MTVU, MTV Biggest Pop, and on the Paramount Times Square billboards.

Xbox has recently partnered with Interscope Records, along with blanco, Jin, Jimin, V and Jung Kook of BTS, and rapper and actor Snoop Dogg to launch the first ever singing Xbox controller in celebration of their newly released “Bad Decisions” single.

The controller, which will likely become a prized-collectible item for gaming and music fans alike, features custom artwork, the names of the artists, and a speaker attached to the back which allows you to listen to the new single out loud through the press of a button. Fans can enter to win one of their own singing controllers by following and retweeting the @Xbox announcement tweet.

