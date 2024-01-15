Fans Remember Country & Cajun Singer Jo-El Sonnier, Dead at 77 After Encore Performance at Texas Concert

Grammy-winning country and Cajun singer/accordion player Jo-El Sonnier died Saturday, January 13, after suffering a heart attack following a performance at the Llano Country Opry show in Llano, Texas. He was 77.

The Louisiana-born Sonnier’s passing was reported by Tracy Pitcox, a Texas radio personality and promoter who hosts the show.

According to a Facebook post from Pitcox, Sonnier had just finished his show with a “rousing rendition” of the classic “Jambalaya” and was taking a short rest before signing autographs for fans when he had a heart attack. He was airlifted to a hospital in Austin, Texas, where he was pronounced dead.

Pitcox also posted a video of Sonnier performing his song “Come On Joe” at the Llano concert on his Instagram page.

About Sonnier’s Life and Career

Sonnier, who was the son of French-speaking sharecroppers, became an accomplished accordionist as a child and was recording songs by age 11. He initially sought success as a country artist during the 1970s, but he eventually switched his focus to Cajun music and was signed by the Rounder Records label.

He returned to country music after being hired to open a tour for Merle Haggard. Sonnier enjoyed his biggest commercial success with his 1987 album, Come On Joe. The record reached No. 17 on the Billboard Top Country Albums chart. It also yield two Top-10 hits on the Billboard Country Singles tally—“No More One More Time” and “Tear-Stained Letter,” which peaked at No. 7 and No. 9, respectively.

Later in his career, he returned to Cajun music, and received Grammy nominations for multiple recordings. Sonnier was inducted into the Louisiana Music Hall of Fame in 2009, and in 2015, he was honored with a Grammy in the Best Regional Roots Music Album category for his Cajun French project The Legacy.

Tributes to Sonnier

A variety of Sonnier’s friends and musical associates have posted tributes to the musician on their social media pages. Here are a few of the tributes:

The Oak Ridge Boys wrote, “Rest in Peace long time friend and Cajun music legend JO-EL SONNIER.”

T. Graham Brown posted an homage that reads, “Today, Sheila and I lost one of our very best friends. Jo-EL Sonnier passed away immediately following a show in Texas. A Christian, Cajun music trailblazer and wonderful man, he will be missed by all. Please pray for his wife, Bobbye. Adieu, my dear friend.”

Actor Judge Reinhold, who appeared in Sonnier’s “Tear-Stained Letter” music video, wrote: “Jo-El fused rock-n-roll and cajun music … He was a legend in the music industry and played with the greats. … I will miss my sweet friend.

The Bellamy Brothers wrote, “Heartbroken to hear the news about the passing of our friend Jo-El Sonnier, there are not enough kind words to describe him. Rest in peace buddy. 💔”

Longtime Elvis Presley guitarist James Burton posted a long homage that reads in part, “My long time friend has gone to Heaven … I will really miss playing with him and his FRIENDSHIP! … Boy, could he play. He had some super HOT CHOPS! I loved playing with him sooo much! OUR PRAYERS are with [his wife, Bobbye]. HE WAS AN ORIGINAL.”