4 Storytelling Songs From the 20th Century That Are Way Too Underrated

Storytelling songs can be found across many genres, notably traditional country music, spoken word jazz, Americana, etc. The following four storytelling songs divert from traditional genre barriers in their own respective ways. And I happen to think they’re super underrated works from some of the best singer/songwriters of the 20th century. Let’s take a look! A couple of these might just suck you in.

Videos by American Songwriter

“Small Car” by John Lurie/Marvin Pontiac

Marvin Pontiac does not exist. John Lurie, the famous multi-disciplinary artist known for creating captivating stories, does exist. And back in the late 90s, he put together a fascinating conceptual album called The Legendary Marvin Pontiac: Greatest Hits. The album was peddled as a posthumous compilation of songs by outsider artist Marvin Pontiac, who was hit by a bus in the 70s and was one of the “most enigmatic geniuses” of modern-day music.

In a way, the whole thing feels like a very cool Gen X alternative reality game. Pontiac is a fictional person, but the album, including “Small Car”, is very real and unbelievably captivating. It makes sense why the likes of David Bowie, Iggy Pop, and Leonard Cohen all praised this album and song.

“The Lady With The Braid” by Dory Previn

“The Lady With The Braid” by Dory Previn tells the story of a woman who is doing her best to seduce someone on a date. It sounds simple, but the storytelling in this stunning song is so unbelievably original. It paints a picture of a very vulnerable character who is falling apart and desperate for companionship.

Previn’s lyrical delivery is on another level. The simple instrumentation of this song does a beautiful job at setting the mood as it evolves from the start of the song to the end.

“The Strange Case Of Frank Cash And The Morning Paper” by T Bone Burnett

How about some T Bone Burnett? This legendary singer/songwriter is best known for his soundtrack works, but his non-soundtrack songs are nothing to sneeze at. “The Strange Case Of Frank Cash And The Morning Paper” is an excellent example of what a talented music producer can do with an oddball story. This one’s about a man who somehow stumbles upon a newspaper that tells the future, and it’s a wild ride that gets pretty meta at the end.

“Christmas Card From A Hooker In Minneapolis” by Tom Waits

This really wouldn’t be a list of storytelling songs without mentioning at least one Tom Waits song. “Christmas Card From A Hooker In Minneapolis” is basically Waits reading a letter from a woman to her ex, reassuring him that she has since gotten pregnant and cleaned up her act, and is in a safe and happy relationship. But as the story goes on, it becomes clear that not everything is as it seems. This greasy little tune is very standard Tom Waits, and I wouldn’t have it any other way.

Photo by ITV/Shutterstock