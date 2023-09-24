4 Things the 2010s Gave Us In Music

The 2010s were an explosive time for music. Almost every genre received a facelift. Artists were daring to experiment and fan culture became more involved than ever. Even the way we released music was updated. Below, are five of a much longer list of things the 2010s gave the music industry.

1. Artists “surprise drop” albums

With the 2010s came the breakdown of the album release cycle. Though many artists still hop on the promo trail prior to sharing a project, more artists than ever before were opting for “surprise album drops.” From Beyoncé to U2 to Frank Ocean, a host of artists decided to trust in their die-hard fans for support.

2. EDM becomes the thing

EDM was bolstered to new heights in the 2010s. Artists like Skrillex, Avicii, and Diplo brought the genre into the mainstream. Even pure pop artists adopted an EDM feel to their music, playing with drops and punchy rhythms.

3. Coachella levels up the music festival game

Coachella brought music festivals into a whole new bracket. Though the festival kicked off in 1999, it wasn’t until 2012 that it became what we know it as today: A celebrity-filled fashion show, an apt place for a reunion, and boasting lineups full of legends and current stars alike.

4. Music becomes genreless

Thanks to streaming, sticking to one genre has largely become a thing of the past. Streaming really hit its stride in the 2010s, allowing artists the freedom to bounce around where they pleased. Nothing is off-limits in music today. What really is country? What really is pop? Is rap pop? The lines have become blurred.

