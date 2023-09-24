What to Expect This Week: Ed Sheeran, Ann Wilson, Wilco, and More

From new ventures from mainstays Ann Wilson and Blonde Redhead to yet another 2023 release from singer-songwriter Ed Sheeran, here are the notable releases and upcoming albums to expect this week, all due out on September 29.

Ed Sheeran: Autumn Variations

Back in May, Ed Sheeran released – (Subtract), the conclusion of his mathematical album series. He’s already moved on: new LP Autumn Variations is, as he’s said, inspired by the composer Edward Elgar’s Enigma Variations — “where each of the 14 compositions were about a different one of his friends.” And he’s ahead of the curve, having already recorded a live version of the album in fans’ living rooms.

Ann Wilson: Another Door

Heart vocalist Ann Wilson is currently on tour with her backing band Tripsitter. The group have plenty to perform: their new album Another Door is the first time Wilson, as the sole songwriter, has recorded an album with a band since the 1970s. Lead single “This Is Now” shows off the pure power at play here.

Blonde Redhead: Sit Down for Dinner

Dreamy New York trio Blonde Redhead return with Sit Down for Dinner, their first new album since 2014’s Barragán. Their entire career has been marked by creative bursts amid turbulent relationships within the band. As vocalist Kazu Makino recently told The Guardian, “Blonde Redhead is three passive-aggressives who need an outlet, and making records is not easy. But this time, I laid down the law: ‘I will lose it if we fight making this record.’”

Jorja Smith: Falling or Flying

English R&B singer Jorja Smith has worked with a range of diverse collaborators. Her unmistakable voice has set tangible vibes on cuts from Drake, Stormzy, Burna Boy, and more. This week, five years after her debut album, finally releases its follow-up. Falling or Flying promises more of what makes Smith a commanding singer, as heard on the smoky, subterranean title track, released ahead of the album.

Wilco: Cousin

It was only last year that Wilco brought us Cruel Country, a double LP with a dual meaning. For the Chicago band’s follow-up, they teamed with freewheeling Welsh music mind Cate Le Bon. The result is Cousin, a return to a slightly more experimental Wilco sound. And no, the title is not a reference to The Bear. Or is it?

Photo by Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic