Oliver Anthony Says He’s Still “Not Signing” Record Deals After Adding Agent

Several days after signing with United Talent Agency (UTA) for exclusive worldwide representation, country singer and songwriter Oliver Anthony clarified that he is not signing any major record deals any time soon.

“I am pleased to announce that I hired two gentlemen in Nashville this week to help me with creating the 2024 tour,” shared Anthony in a post on his social media pages. “We’re going to be all over the U.S., and even doing some international travel. There’s no way I can pull that off by myself. Curt [Motley] and Jeffery [Hasson] at UTA do all the legwork to make the performances happen safely and professionally.”

Anthony continued, “As I said early on, I am not signing any deals or selling any percentage of my music. There’s no amount of money that is worth risking the direct line of communication you and I currently have.”

The “Rich Men North of Richmond” singer added that there was no “major industry deal” signed when he recently began working with UTA. “These articles make it seem like I signed with a record label,” said Anthony. “Booking agents don’t even have contracts to sign. It’s all verbal.”

He added, “When the music first exploded, the selfish part of me wanted to just go back in the woods and not come back out for a long while. But I realize that this is a lot bigger than just me now. I’ve been given a wonderful opportunity and I feel compelled to be respectful and diligent with it. I’m appreciative of all of you.”

Anthony signed with UTA following a record-breaking bidding war among several agencies and music executives, including rapper Gucci Mane, to represent the artist.

“We’re honored to represent such an authentic artist, and excited to put together a global strategy to bring Oliver Anthony and his music to the people,” said Jeffrey Hasson, UTA co-head of Nashville, and music agent Curt Motley, in a joint statement.

In a separate statement shared by Jason Howerton, the CEO of a digital strategy company Reach Digital, which helped promote “Rich Men North of Richmond,” Anthony said some people in the music industry don’t understand why he’s adamant about not signing a major deal.

“People in the music industry give me blank stares when I brush off $8 million deals,” said Anthony. “I don’t want six tour buses, 15 tractor trailors, and a jet. I don’t want to play stadium shows. I don’t want to be in the spotlight.”

Anthony transformed into a hit country songwriter earlier this summer when his live performance video for his song “Rich Men North of Richmond” went viral and later debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100. The Farmville, Virginia native made history as the first artist to debut at No. 1 on the chart without having any prior songs on the Billboard charts.

Along with “Rich Men North of Richmond,” Anthony has also caught more attention with his covers and other original songs “I Want to Go Home” and “Ain’t Gotta Dollar,” which he’s been releasing on Spotify under Oliver Anthony Music since 2022.