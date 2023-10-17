5 Bluegrass Artists Who Crossed Over into Other Genres

These days, popular music is known for continuously blurring the boundaries of genre and style. The genre of bluegrass, a tradition-rich musical form originating from the hills of Appalachia, has been no exception to this evolution. As artists within this sphere have felt the tug of broader musical horizons, they’ve ventured out, forging connections between bluegrass and realms of pop, rock, jazz, and more.

Videos by American Songwriter

While the twang of the banjo and the soulful cries of the fiddle characterize bluegrass, artists like Alison Krauss, Béla Fleck, and Sturgill Simpson have taken these classic sounds and reimagined them in diverse musical landscapes. They’ve not only broadened their own artistic horizons but also introduced bluegrass to wider audiences, creating an intriguing bridge between the traditional and the contemporary.

This list examines the journeys of five such artists who, while originally grounded in bluegrass, dared to explore beyond, creating a rich tapestry of sound that resonates with music lovers of all genres.

1. Alison Krauss

Having entered the music scene as a bluegrass prodigy, Alison Krauss quickly became a force to be reckoned with beyond her status as an instrumentalist. Her ethereal voice and unmatched fiddle skills have won her a staggering 27 Grammy Awards. However, her 2007 collaboration with rock legend Robert Plant, Raising Sand, introduced her to a wider audience, blending bluegrass with rock and folk. The album debuted at No. 2 on the Billboard 200, selling 112,000 copies in its first week. It then secured Album of the Year at the Grammys. The lesson? Genre crossovers really can create magic.

[RELATED: How Did Robert Plant and Alison Krauss Meet?]

2. Béla Fleck

Few can match the virtuosity of Béla Fleck on the banjo. While he’s deeply rooted in bluegrass traditions, Fleck’s insatiable curiosity led him to explore everything from jazz fusion with his band The Flecktones to classical compositions. An anecdote that showcases his genre-hopping prowess: Fleck has been nominated for Grammys in more genres than anyone else in music history. His journey beyond bluegrass has shown the limitless possibilities of the banjo.

3. Chris Thile

As a founding member of Nickel Creek, Chris Thile firmly established himself as a bluegrass wunderkind. However, his musical journey took him to other genres, from classical to jazz to indie rock. His ambitious project Bach: Sonatas and Partitas, Vol. 1, where he interpreted Bach’s compositions on mandolin, received widespread acclaim. Furthermore, his collaboration with jazz pianist Brad Mehldau showcased his knack for seamlessly merging genres, blurring lines and creating sonic wonders.

4. Jerry Douglas

Jerry Douglas is a master of the dobro, a resonator guitar that’s a bluegrass staple. With 14 Grammy Awards under his belt, his prowess isn’t confined to just one genre, however. Douglas has played alongside iconic artists like Ray Charles, Eric Clapton, and Mumford & Sons. His work with the country rock band The Earls of Leicester showcases a blend of traditional bluegrass with elements of rock, proving his adaptability and willingness to venture into uncharted territories.

5. Sturgill Simpson

Sturgill Simpson might be recognized by many as a modern country artist with albums like Metamodern Sounds in Country Music, but his roots are firmly embedded in bluegrass. He paid homage to these roots with his 2020 album Cuttin’ Grass – Vol. 1: The Butcher Shoppe Sessions, where he revisited his songs in traditional bluegrass style. However, Simpson’s exploration doesn’t end there. His foray into rock with Sound & Fury, which came with an accompanying anime on Netflix, displayed yet another side of him that fans hadn’t seen before, showing that even the most traditional sounds can find a home in modern interpretations.

Photo by FilmMagic/FilmMagic for Bonnaroo Arts And Music Festival