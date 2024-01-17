When you think of the genre of classic rock, often big, bodacious songs come to mind. Songs about rocking the night away, songs about partying, songs that will blow your ears back and maybe even break a few living room windows. But crying, weeping? Well, that’s a different thing all together.
Or is it? Here below, we wanted to dive into several songs famous in the genre that explicate moments of sadness, moments when shedding a tear is called for. After all, to be a complete person means a range of emotions and expressions. Indeed, these are 5 classic rock songs about crying.
1. “Tears In Heaven,” Eric Clapton
This 1992 song has one of the saddest origin stories. Written by Eric Clapton and Will Jennings, it was created in the wake of the iconic guitar player losing his four-year-old son. The track, which hit No. 2 on the Billboard Hot 100, won Clapton three Grammy Awards for Best Male Pop Vocal Performance, Song of the Year, and Record of the Year. Nevertheless, it’s a tear jerker.
Would you know my name?
If I saw you in heaven
Would it be the same?
If I saw you in heaven
I must be strong
And carry on
‘Cause I know I don’t belong
Here in heaven
Would you hold my hand?
If I saw you in heaven
Would you help me stand?
If I saw you in heaven
2. “Cryin’,” Aerosmith
This Aerosmith song spawned one of the most popular music videos of the 1990s, which starred actors Alicia Silverstone and Stephen Dorff. The track itself, though, was released on the band’s 1993 LP, Get a Grip. It hit No. 12 on the Billboard Hot 100. Lyrically, it’s about a breakup. How bitter-sweet they can be for all involved. On it, lead singer Steven Tyler sings,
There was a time
When I was so broken-hearted
Love wasn’t much of a friend of mine
The tables have turned, yeah
‘Cause me and them ways have parted
That kind of love was the killin’ kind
So listen
All I want is someone I can’t resist
I know all I need to know by the way that I got kissed
3. “Crying,” Roy Orbison
Released on the 1962 album of the same name, this song is sung by one of the greatest voices in music history, Roy Orbison. Another heartbreak and breakup song, it perhaps inspired the Aerosmith track above. On the track, Orbison, black sunglasses and all sings like a sparrow with a broken soul,
I was alright for a while, I could smile for a while
Then I saw you last night, you held my hand so tight
When you stopped to say, “Hello”
You wished me well, you couldn’t tell
That I’d been crying over you
Crying over you then you said, “So long”
Left me standing all alone
Alone and crying.
4. “When Doves Cry,” Prince
The first single released from Prince’s iconic 1984 album, Purple Rain, this track is supposed to be the rock version of weeping, itself. By the end of 1984, the song was No. 1 on the Billboard year-end charts. And on it, the Purple One, ever the romantic balladeer, sings,
Dig if you will the picture
Of you and I engaged in a kiss
The sweat of your body covers me
Can you my darling
Can you picture this?
Dream, if you can, a courtyard
An ocean of violets in bloom
Animals strike curious poses
They feel the heat
The heat between me and you
How can you just leave me standing
Alone in a world that’s so cold? (So cold)
Maybe I’m just too demanding
Maybe I’m just like my father, too bold
Maybe you’re just like my mother
She’s never satisfied (she’s never satisfied)
Why do we scream at each other?
This is what it sounds like
When doves cry
5. “Cry Baby Cry,” The Beatles
This song from the Beatles’ famed 1968 release known as the White Album was written by John Lennon. It’s rich figures like the King of Marigold and the duchess of Kircaldy. In a way, it’s a short story. In another, it’s a psychedelic nonsense song. On the work, Lennon sings,
King of Marigold was in the kitchen
Cooking breakfast for the queen
The queen was in the parlour
Playing piano for the children of the king
Cry baby cry
Make your mother sigh
She’s old enough to know better
So cry baby cry
The king was in the garden
Picking flowers for a friend who came to play
The queen was in the playroom
Painting pictures for the children’s holiday
