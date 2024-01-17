When you think of the genre of classic rock, often big, bodacious songs come to mind. Songs about rocking the night away, songs about partying, songs that will blow your ears back and maybe even break a few living room windows. But crying, weeping? Well, that’s a different thing all together.

Or is it? Here below, we wanted to dive into several songs famous in the genre that explicate moments of sadness, moments when shedding a tear is called for. After all, to be a complete person means a range of emotions and expressions. Indeed, these are 5 classic rock songs about crying.

1. “Tears In Heaven,” Eric Clapton

This 1992 song has one of the saddest origin stories. Written by Eric Clapton and Will Jennings, it was created in the wake of the iconic guitar player losing his four-year-old son. The track, which hit No. 2 on the Billboard Hot 100, won Clapton three Grammy Awards for Best Male Pop Vocal Performance, Song of the Year, and Record of the Year. Nevertheless, it’s a tear jerker.

Would you know my name?

If I saw you in heaven

Would it be the same?

If I saw you in heaven

I must be strong

And carry on

‘Cause I know I don’t belong

Here in heaven

Would you hold my hand?

If I saw you in heaven

Would you help me stand?

If I saw you in heaven

2. “Cryin’,” Aerosmith

This Aerosmith song spawned one of the most popular music videos of the 1990s, which starred actors Alicia Silverstone and Stephen Dorff. The track itself, though, was released on the band’s 1993 LP, Get a Grip. It hit No. 12 on the Billboard Hot 100. Lyrically, it’s about a breakup. How bitter-sweet they can be for all involved. On it, lead singer Steven Tyler sings,

There was a time

When I was so broken-hearted

Love wasn’t much of a friend of mine

The tables have turned, yeah

‘Cause me and them ways have parted

That kind of love was the killin’ kind

So listen

All I want is someone I can’t resist

I know all I need to know by the way that I got kissed

3. “Crying,” Roy Orbison

Released on the 1962 album of the same name, this song is sung by one of the greatest voices in music history, Roy Orbison. Another heartbreak and breakup song, it perhaps inspired the Aerosmith track above. On the track, Orbison, black sunglasses and all sings like a sparrow with a broken soul,

I was alright for a while, I could smile for a while

Then I saw you last night, you held my hand so tight

When you stopped to say, “Hello”

You wished me well, you couldn’t tell

That I’d been crying over you

Crying over you then you said, “So long”

Left me standing all alone

Alone and crying.

4. “When Doves Cry,” Prince

The first single released from Prince’s iconic 1984 album, Purple Rain, this track is supposed to be the rock version of weeping, itself. By the end of 1984, the song was No. 1 on the Billboard year-end charts. And on it, the Purple One, ever the romantic balladeer, sings,

Dig if you will the picture

Of you and I engaged in a kiss

The sweat of your body covers me

Can you my darling

Can you picture this?

Dream, if you can, a courtyard

An ocean of violets in bloom

Animals strike curious poses

They feel the heat

The heat between me and you

How can you just leave me standing

Alone in a world that’s so cold? (So cold)

Maybe I’m just too demanding

Maybe I’m just like my father, too bold

Maybe you’re just like my mother

She’s never satisfied (she’s never satisfied)

Why do we scream at each other?

This is what it sounds like

When doves cry

5. “Cry Baby Cry,” The Beatles

This song from the Beatles’ famed 1968 release known as the White Album was written by John Lennon. It’s rich figures like the King of Marigold and the duchess of Kircaldy. In a way, it’s a short story. In another, it’s a psychedelic nonsense song. On the work, Lennon sings,

King of Marigold was in the kitchen

Cooking breakfast for the queen

The queen was in the parlour

Playing piano for the children of the king

Cry baby cry

Make your mother sigh

She’s old enough to know better

So cry baby cry

The king was in the garden

Picking flowers for a friend who came to play

The queen was in the playroom

Painting pictures for the children’s holiday

Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images