5 Events to Catch During Americanafest

With Americanafest, the annual music festival that showcases the Americana genre, getting ready to kick off a four-day fest, we’re taking a look at 5 events to check out during the week. Americanafest runs from September 20-23 and is spread throughout the city of Nashville at different music venues.

The festival finds music fans and industry professionals alike descending on Nashville for a host of panels and live shows.

For a schedule of events, check out the Americanafest website. Below we offer up 5 events to check out as you enjoy the fest.

1. 22nd Annual Americana Honors & Awards

When: September 20, 2023 at 6:30 pm CT

Where: Ryman Auditorium

“For more than two decades, the prestigious ceremony has celebrated pioneering mainstays and trailblazing newcomers, while featuring unforgettable moments in musical history including Johnny Cash & June Carter Cash’s last live performance together, as well as offering show-stopping appearances by k.d. lang, Van Morrison, Mavis Staples, Bob Weir, Buddy Guy, George Strait, Don Henley, the late John Prine with Bonnie Raitt, Gregg Allman, The Lumineers, Mumford & Sons, Alabama Shakes, Emmylou Harris, Solomon Burke, Rosanne Cash, the late Dr. John with Dan Auerbach, Irma Thomas, Levon Helm, Robert Plant and many more,” the website reads.

Performers include Allison Russell, Angel Olsen, The Avett Brothers, Bettye LaVette, Bonnie Raitt, Noah Kahan, and many more, along with first-time presenters Jessi Colter, Silas House, Sarah Silverman and Steve Jordan

The 2023 Honors & Awards show will stream live via Circle Network’s YouTube channel and Americana Music Association’s Facebook page on Wednesday, September 20 at 7:30 p.m. ET/6:30 CT, while live audio simulcasts of the show will be available via SiriusXM’s Outlaw Country, and on Nashville area terrestrial radio stations: WRLT (100.1 FM), WSM (650 AM) and WMOT (89.5 FM).

Tickets to the Americana Honors & Awards are on sale now, here.

2. Jessi Colter

When: September 20, 2023 at 7:00 pm

Where: 3rd and Lindsley

Following her appearance at the Americana Honors & Awards Jessi Colter will head over to 3rd and Lindsley for a performance. There she will debut a select number of the songs from her upcoming new album, Edge of Forever.

Lineup:

7 pm: Jeff Plankenhorn

8 pm: The HawtThorns

9 pm: West Texas Exiles

10 pm: Jessi Colter

11 pm: Jesse Dayton

3. Hank’s 100th: A Concert in Celebration of Hank Williams, presented by Spotify

When: Thursday, Sept. 21, at 3:30 p.m. CT

Where: Country Music Hall of Fame’s CMA Theater.



“Country Music Hall of Fame member Hank Williams scored more than 30 hits in his short career, including “Lovesick Blues,” “Jambalaya” and “Hey, Good Lookin’,” and wrote many songs that are now considered country standards,” according to the press release. “Tony Bennett’s 1951 pop cover of “Cold, Cold Heart” showed the crossover potential of Williams’s songwriting, and over the past seven decades, his music has been recorded by artists in nearly every genre.

“The concert will feature a wide-ranging representation of the country music community — Suzy Bogguss, Laura Cantrell, Rodney Crowell, S.G. Goodman, Brennen Leigh, Della Mae, Delbert McClinton, Country Music Hall of Fame member Charlie McCoy, Chuck Mead, Wendy Moten, Country Music Hall of Fame member Connie Smith and Hank Williams’s grandson Sam Williams and more to be announced. Artists will perform interpretations of Williams’s classics in various styles, from honky-tonk and bluegrass to rock to R&B. Chris Scruggs will lead the house band.”

4. Tribute to Loretta Lynn

When: September 21, 2023 at 11 pm CT

Where: 3rd and Lindsley

The passing of Loretta Lynn in 2022 left a void in the music industry. In an effort to fill that void, TK will be joining forces to pay tribute to the country music legend, Loretta Lynn, as part of The Official Kentucky Showcase.

It features a house band led by Brian Wright (Adam Chaffin on bass, Matty Alger on drums, Thayer Serrano on Keys, Wade Cofer on guitar, and Fats Kaplin on fiddle and steel guitar).

Featured guest singers include The War and Treaty, Wendy Moten, Tayla Lynn & Tre Twitty, India Ramey, Tommy Prine, Brit Taylor, Abby Hamilton, Adeem The Artist, Bee Taylor and Sally Jaye.

5. Alex Hall

When: September 22, 2023 at 8:00 pm CT

Where: Station Inn

Fresh off the release of his first full album, Side Effects Of The Heart, newcomer Alex Hall will be taking the stage at the Station Inn during Americanafest, where he’ll be performing songs from the new album. The record features Brandy Clark, and you can catch Alex on the road with Tanya Tucker this fall. His show begins at 8:00pm and AmericanaFest pass holders will be given priority admittance.

General Admission Tickets are sold at the door on the night of the show if venue capacity allows.

Photo by Erika Goldring/Getty Images for Americana Music Association