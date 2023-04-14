5 Magical Concerts Live from The Gorge Amphitheater

When the sun is setting over The Gorge Amphitheatre, there might not be a better place to see a concert in the entire world. Forgive the pun, but it’s “Gorge-ous.”

Videos by American Songwriter

Videos by American Songwriter

The outdoor venue, which was once known as the Champs de Brionne Music Theatre, is located in Grant County, Washington, directly beside the rolling Columbia River. Today, the venue, which is managed by Live Nation, is home to some of the biggest shows in the United States, including an annual performance by the Dave Matthews Band.

Located about two-and-a-half hours outside of Seattle and with a capacity of over 27,000 people, the venue, which opened in 1987, is a nine-time Pollstar Magazine award-winner for Best Outdoor Music venue and it was voted as one of the best outdoor concert venues by ConcertBoom.

Below, we wanted to celebrate the venue by showcasing five legendary performances by five legendary groups, from Dave Matthews and Robert Plant to Jimmy Page.

1. Peal Jam, 2005

Perhaps the biggest touring band to come out of the Pacific Northwest, it only makes sense to begin with Pearl Jam. The grunge group has become so much more than a ’90s stalwart. Today, fronted by Eddie Vedder and guitarist Mike McCready, the band has become iconic thanks to its prolific playing and musical output. The band, which released its latest LP, Gigaton, in 2020, performed at The Gorge many times, including this epic concert in 2005. The three-hour show includes songs like “Black,” “Even Flow” and “Daughter.” In total, Pearl Jam performed 37 songs, concluding with The Who’s “Baba O’Riley.”

2. Dave Matthews Band, 2018

Each year, Dave Matthews Band takes up home at The Gorge on Labor Day weekend. The tradition goes back years and years. In this version from 2018, the band played hits like “#41,” “Dancing Nancies,” “Grace is Gone” and “Grey Street.” DMB, which is one of the highest-grossing live bands, occupies the venue for days on end, with Matthews himself even riding his bike through the swarms of fans who are set to camp out for the several days of shows. It’s a lovely homecoming for Matthews, who also lives in Seattle most of the time (when he’s not on the road).

3. Brandi Carlile, 2022

Carlile, another Pacific Northwest standout musician, has performed at The Gorge many times, including a performance in 2022. In fact, Carlile is set to perform again in 2023 at The Gorge with her mentor and idol Joni Mitchell to celebrate the now infamous “Joni Jams.” With a giant voice and stellar songs, Carlile belting her music by the Columbia River is not to be missed. She even fronted the iconic band Soundgarden at The Gorge in 2021. Check out those songs below, along with a cover of David Bowie’s “Major Tom.”

4. Radiohead, 2001

Radiohead is as much a hypnotic event as it is a live band. For evidence of this look no further than the British-born band’s performance at The Gorge in 2001, which included a rendition of the National Anthem, as well as band songs like “Karma Police,” “Reckoner” and “I Might Be Wrong.” With a light show, lead singer Thom Yorke’s signature falsetto, and musicians at the top of their game, it’s a mental massage.

5. Robert Plant and Jimmy Page, 1998

Two artists who need no introduction, Robert Plant and Jimmy Page (of Led Zeppelin origin and fame) performed at The Gorge in 1998 bringing their respective big voices and outstanding guitar playing to the beautiful venue’s stage. Together, they played hits like “Ramble On,” “Tangerine,” “Going to California” and “Whole Lotta Love” during their 18-song set, which includes two encore numbers. Check out the performance, which will knock your socks off, below.

Photo by Terry Wyatt/Getty Images for Pilgrimage Music & Cultural Festival