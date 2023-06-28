Kelly Clarkson Reveals Why She Has a “Bad Vibe” with “Since You’ve Been Gone”

While a guest on Watch What Happens Live, Kelly Clarkson revealed that she has fairly negative memories of recording “Since You’ve Been Gone.” During the show, host Andy Cohen asked Clarkson to share her recollection of recording the hit song after producer Clive Davis wrote in his memoir that he ended up having to force the singer and talk show host to sing it.

Clarkson told Cohen, “Let’s give some backstory. I was lied to, and they told me there are these producers who want to work with you and there’s this song. It had dummy lyrics. They didn’t have lyrics in. They said they wanted me to work with it. I was told to write to the song.

“They flew me to Sweden. I get there and these two people [producers Max Martin and Dr. Luke] were not told I was writing to it and already had it written. I looked like a fool,” Clarkson continued. “The label had told me something completely different. That’s a red flag. Why lie to me like that? I don’t like the lying. That’s why I have a bad vibe with that song. It’s interesting facts that people like to leave out.”

Although Clarkson revealed that recording the song was not ideal, she still enjoys singing it. Clarkson added, “It’s fine as hell to sing. I am such a great compartmentalizer and can put that aside and sing the hell out of it on tour. I would never not do that.”

While the song did not turn out the way Clarkson had originally wanted, “Since You’ve Been Gone” still received universal acclaim. The song, which was the lead single from Clarkson’s 2004 album Breakaway, earned Clarkson a Grammy win for Best Female Pop Vocal Performance in 2006.

Clarkson previously spoke to Howard Stern regarding her rocky professional relationship with Davis, saying, “It was like a dream come true working with this person who had worked with so many people that I love. The problem with he and I [was] he literally was like, ‘You just need to shut up and sing.’ He wanted me to be a Whitney Houston. I love Whitney Houston … but I don’t want to be her … it was just a really hard relationship.

“Here’s the thing, I don’t prefer him and will never barbecue with him,” Clarkson continued. “But do I think he’s had massive success with other artists and has done really well? Like, obviously.”

(Photo Credit: Monica Schipper/Getty Images)