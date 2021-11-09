Singer Kelly Clarkson is the type of person everyone feels like they know. She’s a celebrity, but it feels like she’s also one text message away. It’s an amazing quality for someone who has legions of fans, her own talk show (The Kelly Clarkson Show), a starring role on one of the most successful competition shows (The Voice), and millions of song streams and sales. Even between these 13 songs below, there are billions of views.

That’s because Clarkson is charming, bright, and supremely talented. Hers is one of those voices that just keeps growing, extending, and impressing. It’s a bit like the Grand Canyon; it’s immense and powerful. You know this. But when you engage with it, it’s bigger and more impressive than you could even have imagined.

Because the 39-year-old Texas-born Clarkson is such a gem, we wanted to celebrate the artist here with a recognition of a baker’s dozen of her Greatest Hits (in our eyes and ears). So, without further ado, here are Kelly Clarkson’s 13 Greatest Hits.

“Underneath The Tree”

“Breakaway”

“Already Gone”

“Never Again”

“Miss Independent”

“Behind These Hazel Eyes”

“A Moment Like This”

“Because Of You”

“Stronger (What Doesn’t Kill You)”

“Breakaway”

“Since U Been Gone”

“Broken & Beautiful”

“My Life Would Suck Without You”